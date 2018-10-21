The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 21
Tweets of the Day:
No upset in Spartan Stadium today!— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 20, 2018
No. 6 Michigan gets it done on the road against rival No. 24 Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/6369kSHiDW
IT’S GREAT TO BE A...#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/3ieRKuPuhj— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 20, 2018
Michigan State gained 94 yards against Michigan, its fewest in a game since 1947 (56 yards against Michigan).— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 20, 2018
Brian Lewerke finished 5-25 (20%), the worst completion percentage by a Big Ten QB over the last 20 seasons (min. 20 attempts).
Leaving East Lansing like...#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/xOdDkupwEG— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 20, 2018
We had to sing the song one more time... #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/P8sp5bKdR5— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 20, 2018
Saturday Night Contest:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 21, 2018
Taking @dpeoplesjones' touchdown celebration, give us your Paul Bunyan Pose! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/I1PdsqUwjT
DON-DADA! THA GREATEST! https://t.co/GXWvKMYEkr— David Long Jr. (@dljxxii) October 20, 2018
Win No. 950#GoBlue | #WINNGEST pic.twitter.com/4soz4mg0WO— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 20, 2018
The five highest-graded players from Michigan's victory over Michigan Statehttps://t.co/tgzG5s9Hdx pic.twitter.com/lDttaNk2pm— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 21, 2018
.@UMichFootball's Ben Mason makin it look easy pic.twitter.com/kdBZpzr2lW— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 20, 2018
5-0 in B1G play ☑️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 20, 2018
Bringing Paul back to Ann Arbor ☑️
Check out highlights from today's win in East Lansing ⬇️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kL0okLgAU3
Bringing Paul back to AA 😎 #Goblue pic.twitter.com/Kh0O0GyaqC— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) October 20, 2018
The Defense spending some time with Paul B! Lets GOOOOO! #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/4dDelJZr41— Chris Partridge (@CoachCPartridge) October 20, 2018
MOOD: 〽️ pic.twitter.com/WqTMUSekR6— Grant Perry (@TheGrantPerry) October 20, 2018
What a win #GoBlue— Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) October 21, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Bashing The Bully Boys
- Austin Fox, Shea Patterson Makes Plays Through The Air, Leads U-M To Win
- Chris Balas, U-M 21, MSU 7- Notes, Quotes & Observations
- Chris Balas, Report Card: Grading Michigan Wolverines Football In A 21-7 Win Over MSU
- Joan Niesen, Sports Illustrated: Michigan's Rivalry Revenge Tour Picks Up Steam With Win Over Michigan State
---
