{{ timeAgo('2018-10-21 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 21

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
AP Images
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"They didn’t come here to back down or get intimidated by anybody."
— Jim Harbaugh

Headlines:

- John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Bashing The Bully Boys

- Austin Fox, Shea Patterson Makes Plays Through The Air, Leads U-M To Win

- Chris Balas, U-M 21, MSU 7- Notes, Quotes & Observations

- Chris Balas, Report Card: Grading Michigan Wolverines Football In A 21-7 Win Over MSU

- Joan Niesen, Sports Illustrated: Michigan's Rivalry Revenge Tour Picks Up Steam With Win Over Michigan State

---

