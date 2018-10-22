The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 22
Tweets of the Day:
ICYMI: Our defense put up a DOMINANT performance yesterday. 💪— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 22, 2018
Check these numbers. 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/l24Z6kie8T
October 22, 2018
What happened in the @UMichFootball locker room was equal parts triumph, joy and love.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 21, 2018
STORY » https://t.co/hcOdMxvVGO#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/lamdjoFN3y
This team is really starting to come together.https://t.co/SDSNDdpIk0— Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) October 21, 2018
When you're in the Top 5 and the highest-ranked B1G team. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/s4cYB2dRnp— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 21, 2018
Nothing to see here...— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2018
Just Gus Johnson going full Gus Johnson. pic.twitter.com/mU52kkHrWq
It took two overtimes, but @umichfldhockey prevailed and are back-to-back #B1G regular season champs. pic.twitter.com/ckRme9ap99— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 21, 2018
New city, who dis?— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2018
Paul Bunyan woke up in Ann Arbor with @UMichFootball this morning. pic.twitter.com/jiI8DTbkJY
Michigan State gained 94 yards against Michigan, its fewest in a game since 1947.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 21, 2018
Brian Lewerke finished 5-25 (20%), the worst completion percentage by a Big Ten QB over the last 20 seasons (min. 20 attempts).
The top defensive plays 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XSAlnQ2fmq
Yup, we are STILL the #WINNINGEST team in college football history. #GoBlue | #OurState pic.twitter.com/mWU93GQM4M— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 21, 2018
GAME. WINNER. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yYfcNSdaMV— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) October 21, 2018
Rivalry Win. ✔— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) October 21, 2018
In Double OT. ✔
To Capture a #B1G Title. ✔#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/T4ojrYVKSN
BACK-TO-BACK! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iHi6paVSG4— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) October 21, 2018
Michigan's win over Michigan State locks up a spot for the Wolverines in the 2018 Big Ten Tournament!!#thisTEAMcan #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/jrxT0QNYfo— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 21, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Continues Rise In Rankings
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Zeb Jackson To Decide Tuesday
- Chris Balas, Michigan Football vs. MSU Day After Thoughts: Calling Out The Real B.S.
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Snap Counts, PFF Grades Michigan State Game
- Paul Myerberg, USA Today: College football's winners and losers for Week 8 topped by Michigan's Big Ten statement
---
