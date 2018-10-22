ICYMI: Our defense put up a DOMINANT performance yesterday. 💪 Check these numbers. 👇 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/l24Z6kie8T

What happened in the @UMichFootball locker room was equal parts triumph, joy and love. STORY » https://t.co/hcOdMxvVGO #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/lamdjoFN3y

This team is really starting to come together. https://t.co/SDSNDdpIk0

When you're in the Top 5 and the highest-ranked B1G team. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/s4cYB2dRnp

Nothing to see here... Just Gus Johnson going full Gus Johnson. pic.twitter.com/mU52kkHrWq

It took two overtimes, but @umichfldhockey prevailed and are back-to-back #B1G regular season champs. pic.twitter.com/ckRme9ap99

New city, who dis? Paul Bunyan woke up in Ann Arbor with @UMichFootball this morning. pic.twitter.com/jiI8DTbkJY

Michigan State gained 94 yards against Michigan, its fewest in a game since 1947. Brian Lewerke finished 5-25 (20%), the worst completion percentage by a Big Ten QB over the last 20 seasons (min. 20 attempts). The top defensive plays 👇 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XSAlnQ2fmq

Yup, we are STILL the #WINNINGEST team in college football history. #GoBlue | #OurState pic.twitter.com/mWU93GQM4M

Rivalry Win. ✔ In Double OT. ✔ To Capture a #B1G Title. ✔ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/T4ojrYVKSN

Michigan's win over Michigan State locks up a spot for the Wolverines in the 2018 Big Ten Tournament!! #thisTEAMcan #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/jrxT0QNYfo

"I'm done with them baiting Michigan into doing something disrespectful, and then them playing the disrespect card"

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook