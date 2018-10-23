Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 23

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Jon Beilein is ready for another season at Michigan.
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"I’ll go one step further and use Coach Dantonio’s words from a few years back: “It’s not a product of the team, but their program"
— Jim Harbaugh on MSU

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Harbaugh Exposes MSU, Dantonio On 'Orchestrated' Pregame

- Austin Fox, Don Brown, Devin Bush Share Their Opinions Of Saturday's Showdown At MSU

- Chris Balas, Tackle James Hudson Leaves The Program

- Austin Fox, Beilein, Assistants, Entire Team Speaks At Basketball Media Day

- Michael Shapiro, Sports Illustrated: Michigan, Michigan State Won't Stop Arguing Over Pregame Scuffle at Spartan Stadium

---

