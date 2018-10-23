The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 23
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
"That could have been a real unfortunate incident."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 22, 2018
- Jim Harbaugh on pregame scene at Michigan State pic.twitter.com/KGvvgImNPQ
NEXT UP: Our game vs. Penn State (Nov. 3) will air on ESPN starting at 3:45 p.m. ET. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/24Ff8PO5SW— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 22, 2018
There is just 15 days left until the season gets started ... today was Media Day & MSTV's @EdUofM— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 22, 2018
was there to check in & get the scoop from the Wolverines.
Check out his 📽#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/uSuqqF9WfY
Media Day Quotes: Charles Matthews on being ready to lead this team#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/8JGsEe0FEU— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 22, 2018
Media Day Quotes: Coach Beilein on looking back on last season and moving into the 2018-19 season:#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/pv7FcZI4G0— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 22, 2018
Media Day Quotes: Zavier Simpson on the team playing together and moving forward from last season#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/0mSvwkQPPZ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 22, 2018
The No. 1 team's where it belongs. https://t.co/9mIV97pnCm— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 22, 2018
Jim Harbaugh referenced the old-school Pistons when describing what happened between Michigan and Michigan State before Saturday's rivalry game. pic.twitter.com/ETMYwjnxlZ— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 22, 2018
And how about a few more 📷 photos from media day at Crisler Center!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/yAkXQgeO0E— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 23, 2018
It was a great weekend, but it's back to work. @_OverCees #GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/TmoNXVUmWk— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 22, 2018
Our Players of the Week from that win over Michigan State. [thread]— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 23, 2018
Wish we could tag our entire defense. 😉#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/T5bS4WzOSW
THIS JUST IN: Lavert Hill has been listed among the Jim Thorpe Award semifinalists.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 22, 2018
MORE INFO » https://t.co/TVhR5o5MbY#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TDAMF3scfH
“Best of the Best” Week 🎱— IMG Audio (@IMGAudio) October 22, 2018
Karan Higdon 〽️
The senior RB recorded his 6th consecutive 💯+ yard rushing performance w/144yds on a career-high 33 carries in a 21-7 win at Michigan State 👊💥@UMichFootball is 🔟-0 when Higdon rushes for 100 yards 👌#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rcBLUjmnbp
Congrats to @brienne_minor and @katefahey6 for winning the doubles title with an 8-6 win over Ohio State! #goblue #ITARegionals pic.twitter.com/WBqHJ7ibNH— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) October 22, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Harbaugh Exposes MSU, Dantonio On 'Orchestrated' Pregame
- Austin Fox, Don Brown, Devin Bush Share Their Opinions Of Saturday's Showdown At MSU
- Chris Balas, Tackle James Hudson Leaves The Program
- Austin Fox, Beilein, Assistants, Entire Team Speaks At Basketball Media Day
- Michael Shapiro, Sports Illustrated: Michigan, Michigan State Won't Stop Arguing Over Pregame Scuffle at Spartan Stadium
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook