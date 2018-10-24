The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 24
Tweets of the Day:
CO〽️〽️ITTED...💙 pic.twitter.com/9uTdZEKqio— Zeb Jackson (@iamzebjackson1) October 23, 2018
Cooper Marody becomes the 98th Wolverine alum to appear in an NHL game. #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/AOzxmyE1r1— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 24, 2018
Congrats to @katefahey6 for winning the singles title with a 4 and 2 win today! #goblue pic.twitter.com/oyohLbRfQV— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) October 23, 2018
This week’s Smartest Play of the Game, presented by @ZipRecruiter…@JonJansen77 breaks down the offensive line play on a crucial 3rd quarter catch by Grant Perry. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XtvF3OU3BD— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 23, 2018
Always ready. 🙌 @lbg_nico7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KMvaQpH8pk— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 23, 2018
When mom makes pizza rolls for lunch. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CWbxB4xrlj— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 23, 2018
Top scoring differential in #B1G play:— Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) October 23, 2018
1. Michigan +109
2. Purdue + 78
3. Ohio State +60
4. Iowa +55
5. Penn State +39
"I'm not gonna have any more comments about the situation. I made my comments, and I'm gonna let God take care of my battles."@DantonioMark is done talking about Michigan, and is focused on surging Purdue. pic.twitter.com/UHG90ZS5St— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 23, 2018
Head coach Kim Barnes Arico is looking to shift @umichwbball to a more balanced approach on the court this season. #B1GWBBall pic.twitter.com/lhL3xQ0rpZ— B1G Women's Hoops (@B1Gwbball) October 23, 2018
#OTD in 1973 - @umichvball played its first-ever match! The Wolverines fell to Grand Valley State University.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 23, 2018
They competed in the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) and went 4-7 in the 1973 season. pic.twitter.com/rbCau0oLMC
1️⃣4️⃣ DAYS#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pSq4PvTjSN— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 23, 2018
Our first Big Ten Championship of 2018-19 goes to @umichfldhockey.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 23, 2018
THIS MICHIGAN OF OURS » https://t.co/P6IzHeIq6R#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FT43Q49G0H
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Zeb Jackson Commits To U-M
- John Borton, Karsch: From The Sidelines
- Chris Balas, Don Brown Hopeful On Gary, Loves Front Seven
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Looks To Attack Downhill
- Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: Zavier Simpson is still angry
---
