{{ timeAgo('2018-10-24 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 24

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Zeb Jackson committed to Michigan Tuesday.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Chase, I don’t know what you call him, but he’s a crazy man who just plays with his hair on fire all the time,"
— Don Brown on Chase Winovich

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Zeb Jackson Commits To U-M

- John Borton, Karsch: From The Sidelines

- Chris Balas, Don Brown Hopeful On Gary, Loves Front Seven

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Looks To Attack Downhill

- Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: Zavier Simpson is still angry

