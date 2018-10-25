Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 25

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Charles Matthews will lead Michigan this season.
USA Today Sports Images
Tweets of the Day:

"It’s rare to see that level of work ethic from a kid his age"
— Maumee Valley Country Day basketball coach Rob Conover on Zeb Jackson

Headlines:

- Austin Fox, By The Numbers: A Closer Look At Michigan's Incredible Defensive Statistics

- Ryan Tice, Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 21, Michigan State 7

- Chris Balas, Big Ten reprimands Michigan State and Michigan Football, Fines MSU $10,000

- Andrew Hussey, Maumee Valley Country Day Coach Talks Zeb Jackson

- Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: College football resume rankings: Ohio State still ahead of Michigan despite blowout loss

---

