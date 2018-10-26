Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-26 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 26

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Pnujqo50vbd4pipzsxvo
Jim Harbaugh has Michigan 7-1 at the bye week.
USA Today Sports Images
Tahb3etzvq3cvo5ft9jf

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"We didn’t win on Monday night, and we have a competitive group of guys who got a taste of what it was like "
— Michigan basketball assistant coach Saddi Washington

Headlines:

- Austin Fox, Analyzing How Far Michigan's Offense Has Come Since Last Season

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Inside The Offense's PFF Numbers

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Ethan Morton Picks Up An Offer

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Analysis: Upon Further Review — Wisconsin

- Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football QB Shea Patterson in top 15 for Unitas Award

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}