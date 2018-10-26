The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 26
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
No. ☝️ in a whole lot of categories. #GoBlue @B1Gfootball pic.twitter.com/EIrbH0NZa7— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 25, 2018
Get them while you can!!!!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 https://t.co/ilpA8XJXz7— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 25, 2018
The lowest passer ratings when targeted among Big Ten cornerbacks last week..— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 25, 2018
That's a lot of Maize and Blue.. pic.twitter.com/zdEdcj3j8y
Nicole Munger started all 33 games for @umichwbb last season shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. #B1GWBBall pic.twitter.com/7vmQXJzgSy— B1G Women's Hoops (@B1Gwbball) October 25, 2018
Happy #InternationalArtistsDay! 🖌— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 25, 2018
Our @B1Gfootball stars might not be the best artists, but they gave it their best shot during a BTN Bus Tour game of Telephone Pictionary.
See what the dinosaur turns into by the end of the tour. 😅 pic.twitter.com/QXBKTX2Yux
Karan Higdon has been a beast so far this season.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 25, 2018
He has racked up 831 yards and 6 touchdowns in just 7 games so far, averaging 118.7 yards per game.
His midseason highlights. 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wMoAAJCwdk
Ben Mason = EFFICIENCY KING— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 25, 2018
20 carries. 56 yards. 6 touchdowns. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/RihJsNBQ0a
We are investing in an unprecedented level of support for the most meaningful areas of student-athlete health and welfare.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 25, 2018
You are critical to our success in order to put these young men and women in a position to flourish.
LEARN MORE » https://t.co/zl3v9127r1 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1oe31WA0fj
Please welcome ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ No. 1 All Purpose Back in the country and Michigan commit Eric Gray (@ericdgray1) to the 2019 #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 Presented by @amfam #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/5VTypeunRE— All-American Bowl Jersey Presentation Tour (@AABJerseyTour) October 25, 2018
A little luck and a lot of talent.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 25, 2018
Read about how Congolese native Daniel Mukuna ended up with @umichsoccer
📰 » https://t.co/6wRkda375I#GoBlue
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Austin Fox, Analyzing How Far Michigan's Offense Has Come Since Last Season
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Inside The Offense's PFF Numbers
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Ethan Morton Picks Up An Offer
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Analysis: Upon Further Review — Wisconsin
- Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football QB Shea Patterson in top 15 for Unitas Award
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook