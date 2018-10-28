The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 28
Tweets of the Day:
Good afternoon, folks.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 27, 2018
We’re ONE WEEK away from Michigan-Penn State at The Big House. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kSy1ksQ20E
Final from Yost! The Wolverines complete the weekend sweep over St. Lawrence! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tUBycsEEgB— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 28, 2018
FINAL: Minnesota 3, Michigan 0 (27-25, 25-10, 25-20).— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) October 28, 2018
We'll be back in action on Wednesday night at 7pm to take on the Hoosiers in Bloomington.#GoBlue
.@umichbaseball alum Rich Hill has been FILTHY tonight. #GoBlue | #ProBlue | #WorldSeries https://t.co/AWxzuSILEh— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 28, 2018
Chase is a monster.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 27, 2018
He has 43 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 3 sacks in the first 8 games of the year.
Let's keep it up. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Hmar2tbfzR
The Number One college town in America. #GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/XFIYZRvNhi— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 27, 2018
Don't forget Monday night!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 27, 2018
🤳 Selfie 🤳 Night RETURNS with 〽️🏀 on Monday, Oct. 29th at Crisler Center!
5:30 pm - Doors open
6:00 pm - Intros
6:10 pm - Practice Begins
6:50 pm - 3-Point Contest
7:00 pm - 📸 Selfies
7:45 pm - Event Ends
Info: https://t.co/s2fSntkre7 pic.twitter.com/WnrRWRXX89
Shea Patterson has been lighting it up, in the air and on the ground.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 27, 2018
The highlights from his first 8 games as a Wolverine. #GoBlue 👇 pic.twitter.com/O1vX0yqXRu
Devin Bush:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 27, 2018
8 games 👌
49 tackles 🙌
7 tackles for loss 👊
4.5 sacks 💪
His midseason highlights. 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FjTfP3RcWl
1️⃣0️⃣ DAYS!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gX8zmBwQbq— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 27, 2018
Michigan is one of seven football programs to receive the APR Public Recognition Award the last four years. #GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/sCQ57cJ8W7— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 27, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Pep Hamilton Hits The Trail
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: The 3-2-1 – Bye Week Thoughts
- Bill Bender, Sporting News: Big Ten West mess puts pressure on Michigan, Ohio State to win big in November
- Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Meet Ignas Brazdeikis: 'There hasn't been a Michigan player like me'
---
