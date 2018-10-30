The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 30
Tweets of the Day:
Fifth-year senior defensive lineman @Chase_Winovich made the cut as one of 20 semifinalist candidates for the 24th Chuck Bednarik Award, presented to the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year in college football.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yuUBemHrMw— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 29, 2018
Senior running back and captain Karan Higdon is included in a field of 20 semifinalist candidates for the 82nd Maxwell Award, given to the Collegiate Player of the Year.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oN9FNzedes— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 29, 2018
This Dude Knows Defense#GoBlue @FBCoachDBrown pic.twitter.com/X2upPnFFQu— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 30, 2018
Three GOATs— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 30, 2018
Two of whom are #ProBlue#GoBlue 🐐🐐 https://t.co/RxQwy4JTiO
Josh Uche (@_Uche35) is coming on strong, with 5 sacks in the past 4 games.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 29, 2018
More about this junior playmaker and his bond with @FBCoachDBrown. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/wK85JrElBT
This is in addition to the recent news that junior defensive back Lavert Hill is one of 14 semifinalists for the 2018 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in college football. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/f8gECwQDDZ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 29, 2018
ICYMI: The #B1GXC Championships were held in Lincoln, Nebraska yesterday.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 29, 2018
Women's @UMichTrack & Men's @BadgerTrackXC both took Big Ten Titles home. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NmBfCzFRLo
🎥 Michigan, Irish set for Outdoors at Notre Dame Stadium#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/J61m7OQpep— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 29, 2018
Congrats to @UMichTrack Women’s Cross Country, winners of their third straight #B1G title.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 29, 2018
THIS MICHIGAN OF OURS » https://t.co/Rz3dGK9MKl#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hJVPXwPLFK
Plans for dinner tomorrow (Tuesday) night? Join us at Pretzel Bell for the Mel Pearson Show! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8lMEOBLUpd— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 30, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Rashan Gary Working Hard To Return
- Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Discusses The Team's 'Playoff Mentality'
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: Harbaugh On Stueber, Safeties
- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Don Brown Checks In On Top Targets
- Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Jim Harbaugh mum on Michigan injuries ahead of Penn State game
---
