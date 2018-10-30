Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 30

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Wide receiver Tarik Black may see increased playing time against Penn State.
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"I knew me, personally, I wanted our lunch money back and I wanted them to pay interest"
— Chase Winovich on the "Revenge Tour"

Headlines:

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Rashan Gary Working Hard To Return

- Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Discusses The Team's 'Playoff Mentality'

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: Harbaugh On Stueber, Safeties

- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Don Brown Checks In On Top Targets

- Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Jim Harbaugh mum on Michigan injuries ahead of Penn State game

---

{{ article.author_name }}