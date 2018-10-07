Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-07 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 7

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tahb3etzvq3cvo5ft9jf

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"We’re ready to go. We’ll enjoy this win tonight, and prepare for Wisconsin. That’s exactly what we’re going to do. "
— Shea Patterson

Headlines:

- John Borton, Wolverine Watch: It's Exam Time For Michigan

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football 42, Maryland 21-Notes, Quotes and Observations

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Notebook: Offense Takes Step Forward

- Chris Balas, Report Card: Grading Michigan In A 42-21 Win Over Maryland

- Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic, Shea to DPJ: Crazy drills, YouTube videos and the making of a highlight-

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}