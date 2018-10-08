Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-08 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 8

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Junior Shea Patterson helped Michigan's offense dominate Maryland.
USA Today Sports Images
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day

"You ready, Ann Arbor? Next up, we're coming to your city for Wisconsin vs. Michigan! "
— ESPN's College Gameday

Headlines

- Austin Fox, College GameDay Heading To Ann Arbor Next Week

- Andrew Hussey, PFF Grades From Maryland Game

- Andrew Hussey, U-M Moves Up In Rankings

- Brandon Brown, Erick All Loves Time In Ann Arbor

- Aaron McMann, MLive.com, Michigan football is banged up, but improved and ready for the next test

---

