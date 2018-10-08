The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 8
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
It's OFFICIAL.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 7, 2018
See you soon, @CollegeGameDay. #GoBlue https://t.co/Nzitt7jRBH
Yes sir!! Let’s goo! @CollegeGameDay is coming to the BEST & BIGGEST College Football Stadium in the Country!! Can’t wait to see 110,000+ Rock the Big House #GoBlue🔵 #Hail〽️ https://t.co/wo7YcpVnWa— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) October 7, 2018
Moving on 🆙 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ulXOzNKMKb— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 7, 2018
Final: IU 1, U-M 0— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) October 7, 2018
Great fight from the boys today against No. 2 Indiana, but came up just a bit short in the end. Thanks to everyone who came out to support us!— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) October 7, 2018
Back to work and back on the field on Wednesday.
RECAP: https://t.co/i3UcyCa3Cn#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/55SKolppwE
Wolverines win! 7-4 final from Yost. We’ll be back this Friday to take on @USAHockeyNTDP pic.twitter.com/5VVrEYhIY8— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 7, 2018
FINAL: Penn State 2, Michigan 1 pic.twitter.com/2EszRuWNno— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 7, 2018
Thank you to everyone for " Skating with the Wolverines " . Great crowd on the ice getting pictures and autographs ! pic.twitter.com/G9GTIax9ie— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) October 7, 2018
Apply pressure at all times ❗️ pic.twitter.com/NdHMDiXDme— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) October 7, 2018
This team's confidence: 📈 @JonJansen77— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 7, 2018
IN THE TRENCHES PODCAST » https://t.co/K8phXlx52P #GoBlue 〽️🎙 pic.twitter.com/doZxNN0Me6
Quote of the Day
Headlines
- Austin Fox, College GameDay Heading To Ann Arbor Next Week
- Andrew Hussey, PFF Grades From Maryland Game
- Andrew Hussey, U-M Moves Up In Rankings
- Brandon Brown, Erick All Loves Time In Ann Arbor
- Aaron McMann, MLive.com, Michigan football is banged up, but improved and ready for the next test
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook