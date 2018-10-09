The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 9
Tweets of the Day:
They're coming.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 8, 2018
ESPN will broadcast @CollegeGameDay from Ingalls Mall located at the north end of the Diag between the Bell Tower and University of Michigan Alumni Association, just south of Washington Street. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ewMqXCj0kK
THIS JUST IN: The Michigan - Michigan State game (Oct. 20) will kick off at Noon ET on FOX. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OyQLVMQct4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 8, 2018
The highest passing grades from Big Ten QBs this past weekend pic.twitter.com/7M8Sqs15jF— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 8, 2018
Maryland POTW in the next few tweets. The Co-Offensive Players of the Week... our tight ends!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GrsBsD5R6p— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 9, 2018
The @SheaPatterson_1 spin-away-from-pressure-and-throw-on-the-run @UMichFootball TD to @dpeoplesjones is even sweeter from this angle. pic.twitter.com/966LJt2V5N— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 8, 2018
Introducing our Defensive Players of the Week. 🙌#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hgYorN0stG— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 9, 2018
Shea Patterson ➡️ Ronnie Bell, from field level = 💯. pic.twitter.com/yf6mkbgEGe— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 8, 2018
STILL the #WINNINGEST #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/u6pk365n4l— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 8, 2018
Shea Patterson is playing so well, to the point that anyone can see it.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 8, 2018
Even @CoachJim4UM's 7-year-old daughter Katie. pic.twitter.com/oFInFxuWgd
Jim Harbaugh recently became a grandfather.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 8, 2018
Like every grandfather before him, he was overjoyed when he met his grandson.
"It does not get much better than that, I can tell you that." pic.twitter.com/YDwtz8XRQ7
Tune in tomorrow morning to the “Attack Each Day: The Harbaughs’ Podcast” to hear Coach Beilein chat with Jack Harbaugh and @CoachJim4UM about surgery, family, lawn care and the parallels between basketball and football#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/3E3Y9FGgVS— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 8, 2018
Happy Canadian Thanksgiving to our two favorite Canadians! We hope you get to celebrate today! #GoBlue 〽️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/jTDoOCqvCH— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 8, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines
- Chris Balas, Harbaugh Talks Dwumfour Injury, More
- Adam Ghabour, 2019 OL Mahdi Hazime Earns U-M Opportunity
- Chris Balas, Jim Harbaugh Lauds Maryland Game Standouts
- Austin Fox, What We Learned From Monday's Press Conference At Schembechler Hall
- Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press, Michigan football film study: Expanding offense is classic Jim Harbaugh
---
