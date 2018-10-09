Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-09 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 9

Andrew Hussey
Staff Writer
Sophomore wide receiver Nico Collins had a 51-yard reception against Maryland.
USA Today Sports Images
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day 

"Shea does a really good job with his decision making, accuracy, his timing. He protects the ball in the pocket, escapes the pocket, has a knack of making the right escape move from the pocket in terms of scrambling. "
— Jim Harbaugh

Headlines

- Chris Balas, Harbaugh Talks Dwumfour Injury, More

- Adam Ghabour, 2019 OL Mahdi Hazime Earns U-M Opportunity

- Chris Balas, Jim Harbaugh Lauds Maryland Game Standouts

- Austin Fox, What We Learned From Monday's Press Conference At Schembechler Hall

- Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press, Michigan football film study: Expanding offense is classic Jim Harbaugh

---

