{{ timeAgo('2018-06-13 10:32:20 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Football Preview Magazine

Jeanette Blankenship • TheWolverine.com
You can still preorder The Wolverine Football Preview magazine at our special member’s price of $6.99, shipping included, through this Thursday, June 14. (The publication regularly sells for $11.95 plus $5.00 shipping.)

This year’s 180-page, full-color edition includes:

A look back at Bo Schembechler’s first team at Michigan, 50 years after he was hired, that beat undefeated and defending national champion Ohio State to close the regular season.
Articles on the renewal of the series with Notre Dame, new strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert, and the final grade for the 2013 recruiting class.
Player features on quarterback Shea Patterson, defensive ends Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary, center Cesar Ruiz, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, viper Khaleke Hudson, and wide receivers Tarik Black and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Plus detailed position-by-position analysis, a review of NFL Wolverines, year-by-year team results, a breakdown of the top prep seniors in the Midwest and Michigan, U-M 2018 season and Big Ten previews, and much more.

Rivals members, CLICK HERE to preorder your copy for only $6.99!

If you are not a Rivals member, you can still save $5 with Free Shipping. CLICK HERE to order your copy for only $11.95!

Act now!! Offer ends on a midnight, Thursday, July 14.

The magazines will be shipped in early July.

