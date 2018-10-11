The Wolverine Newstand: October 11
Tweets of the Day:
This week's Smartest Play of the Game, presented by @ZipRecruiter... @JonJansen77 breaks down @beenice28's interception return for a touchdown.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Dd6ay9nmd1— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 10, 2018
First official practice. ✔️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/L2VNVE9y8e— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) October 11, 2018
One thing we can all agree on ... we are glad to see @1CMatthews back in the Maize & Blue!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 10, 2018
MSTV's @EdUofM sat down with him to talk about coming back to A2 & what he learned this summer at @NBADraft #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/k33ruZDUAo
The boys bag five and get back into the win column. HAIL! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RqHIsL3aGn— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) October 11, 2018
Despite their opening week loss, @UMichFootball's CFP fate likely remains in its hands. 👐@joelklatt explains why the Wolverines are positioned better than any other one-loss team: pic.twitter.com/GcAPCYC5v8— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 10, 2018
ICYMI ...— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 10, 2018
The #AJXXXIII from @Jumpman23 are here!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/4C7IQWd3CK
Newcomers @amydilk and @emilykiser_ having some fun at thier first Media Day. Check out the @umichwbball Instagram Story to hear from the whole 〽️ squad! #GoBlue 🏀 pic.twitter.com/M9SzKliBBE— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 10, 2018
To help raise awareness of breast cancer & to honor the millions who have been affected by the disease, we are proud to add PINK to our maize & blue color scheme for Saturday's Pre-National Invitational at Wisconsin #GoBlue #GoPink— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) October 10, 2018
For more resources: https://t.co/Fl08pIHdgW pic.twitter.com/SaDYu6xa2A
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Mike Zordich Talks Corners
- John Borton, U-M Stands More Ready To Bust The Badgers
- Brandon Brown, Commitment Impact - Nick Patterson To U-M
- Austin Fox Games Against Top-25 Foes Have Yielded Mixed Results
- Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press, Ronnie Bell was a hoops commit. Now he's contributing for U-M football
---
