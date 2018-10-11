Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-11 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Newstand: October 11

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Depkevesgdihqfijgc4h
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson has lead U-M to a 5-1 record.
USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day: 

"The corners and safeties on the edges are definitely going to have to fill the lanes,"
— Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Mike Zordich Talks Corners

- John Borton, U-M Stands More Ready To Bust The Badgers

- Brandon Brown, Commitment Impact - Nick Patterson To U-M

- Austin Fox Games Against Top-25 Foes Have Yielded Mixed Results

- Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press, Ronnie Bell was a hoops commit. Now he's contributing for U-M football

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}