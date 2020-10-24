 Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Show: Previewing Michigan at Minnesota
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-24 16:04:10 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine TV Tailgate Show: Previewing Minnesota, Final Thoughts

Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie preview the Michigan-Minnesota game, take questions from subscribers and more.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach is 47-18 in his five years at the helm in Ann Arbor.
