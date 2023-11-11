If the final stat line (but not the outcome) of Saturday's contest between Michigan and Penn State was released prior to the game, Michigan fans would have been dumbfounded at J.J. McCarthy's final numbers.

No way could Michigan walk into Beaver Stadium and take down the 10th-ranked Nittany Lions if McCarthy only totaled 60 yards on 7-8 passing, right?

Wrong.

Michigan did just that. McCarthy finished with exactly that stat line, but the Wolverines were still able to win somewhat comfortably, 24-15.

The only time the football left McCarthy's right hand through the air in the second half was on a pass to A.J. Barner, but Penn State was flagged for pass interference on the play, so the pass didn't count statistically.

McCarthy's last pass of the day came with 6:14 left on the clock in the second quarter. Michigan then followed with 32 consecutive run plays to close out the game.

The first of those 32 consecutive runs was a 22-yard touchdown by Donovan Edwards. Then, in the fourth quarter — and on the 27th consecutive run — Blake Corum put the nail in Penn State's coffin with a 30-yard score of his own.

"We got two of the best backs in the country," Sherrone Moore said after the game. "At the end of the day, we do whatever it takes to win. Sometimes it's throwing the ball, sometimes it's running the ball. We're going to do whatever we can in that game. We thought as we got into the game, obviously, the run game became a priority and our guys up front really asserted themselves to be dominant. Those guys ran super hard, I was really excited about that.

Michigan doing "whatever it takes to win" isn't just coach speak or cliche sports talk. The Wolverines truly embody that saying.

McCarthy, who, in all honesty, didn't do much of anything in the second half aside from handing the ball off to his running backs, didn't sulk or pout after the game because he didn't get his share of passing attempts to potentially continue his Heisman campaign.

Instead, he fiercely skipped to a section of Michigan fans still in the stadium and celebrated with them on his way to the locker room.

"I think one of our strengths is being able to adapt to what the defense is giving us, and with one of the best offensive lines in the country and obviously two of the best backs in the country, we just gotta take what they give us. We adapted, we adjusted and kept rolling."

For weeks, Michigan's rushing attack had been criticized. Corum and Edwards weren't producing at the level they did last year, and the offensive line didn't appear to be as efficient, either.

But things seem to be clicking for Michigan at the right time. The nation's No. 3-ranked team will likely be able to pick its poison in terms of offensive attack next week against Maryland, but Ohio State looms, and the Wolverines will need their running game for that matchup.