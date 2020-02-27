Thoughts On Michigan Recruits From Pylon Las Vegas
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Las Vegas over the weekend to cover the biggest Pylon 7v7 tournament of the year.
Several Michigan targets took part in the event. Here are his thoughts on all of them.
*** Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy had a strong showing in pool play despite horrendous weather conditions. In the freezing rain with extremely strong winds, McCarthy was still poised and accurate, especially when throwing downfield. In fact, McCarthy once turned to his coach and said ‘I can’t feel my hands’ then proceeded to throw a bomb for a score. McCarthy never let the adverse conditions deter him from pushing the ball deep, and he put just enough touch on his passes, so that they wouldn’t sail over receivers’ heads. McCarthy came out on fire to open elimination play, throwing long touchdown after long touchdown in the first round. However, the offense lost its spark, and his defense couldn’t make stops in an upset loss in the next round.
