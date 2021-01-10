Thoughts On Michigan Signee Donovan Edwards, Targets From West Bloomfield
The Wolverine was on field level to watch West Bloomfield (Mich.) High take on Romeo (Mich.) High in the MHSAA regional finals. Of course, West Bloomfield is coached by former Wolverine receiver Ron Bellamy and features Michigan running back signee Donovan Edwards, 2022 Rivals250 athletes Dillon Tatum and Michael Williams, and 2023 offensive lineman Amir Herring. The Lakers picked up a 52-14 win and advanced to the state semifinals against Belleville next weekend.
CLICK HERE for our breakdown from the game.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Donovan Edwards On Jim Harbaugh's Contract Extension, More
RELATED: Insider Recruiting Notes On Five-Star Michigan DB Target Domani Jackson
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook