The University of Michigan Wolverines are taking on the Bowling Green State University Falcons on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Michigan has been a model of consistency in weeks one and two, but the Falcons are a tale of two games offensively. Let's go ahead and take a look at who could contribute in a big way for Bowling Green as they face the tall task of taking on the Wolverines at night in the Big House.

QB Connor Bazelak

QB Connor Bazelak (BGSU, formerly of Missouri and Indiana) (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

Once thought to be the possible savior of Missouri football, Connor Bazelak has found himself with his third team in his sixth season. After winning the SEC Freshman of the Year award in 2019 as a redshirt freshman, he never really showed much efficiency and decision making improvement throughout his career. His biggest strength has been his arm and deep ball, and his biggest weakness has been accuracy and consistency. In 2023, it seems to be more of the same. Are you going to get the Bazelak we saw against Liberty, who went 6/21 for 71 yards and three interceptions? Or are you going to get the Northern Illinois Bazelak who went 23/28 for 319 yards and three touchdowns? The Wolverines will find out soon, but the boom or bust potential at the quarterback position makes him a player to keep an eye on.

LB Joseph Sipp Jr.

Joseph Sipp Jr. is an uber-talented run defending linebacker who looks to take some major steps forward in his second season. In just two games, Sipp Jr. has surpassed his prior season total of tackles (19) with 20 in 2023. He is all over the field, and if Bowling Green will make any attempt at stopping the run, he is going to be the man in the middle to do, by plugging the holes and filling the gaps along the way.

Ta'ron Keith