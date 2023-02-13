Three early enrollees who could benefit the most from spring practice
With spring practice set to begin for the Michigan football program shortly, it'll give the coaching staff a first look at a handful of freshmen the program secured during the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Being an early enrollee is very beneficial for a freshman, as it allows the player to get into a college-level strength and conditioning program as well as being put on the fast track of learning the playbook and adjusting to the speed of the college game.
As has been the case in the past, a strong spring period has led to strong performances in the fall which has led to playing time for numerous early enrollee Wolverines in the past.
Here is our picks for three early enrollees who could benefit the most from spring practices.
1. Defensive back Cameron Calhoun
Four-star defensive back Cameron Calhoun is entering a situation where he could make some serious moves on the depth chart as things are murky on who slots in where behind Will Johnson.
The competition for the CB2 role and other spots on the depth chart will be fierce with some names expected to factor in.
With a strong spring, it would not come as a surprise if Calhoun starts to make a name for himself with the players and coaching staff. While he has a little bit of a learning curve at the next level, you can't coach natural talent and instincts. Calhoun has both of that in spades which should aid him greatly as he hopes to factor into the defensive back depth chart as a true freshman.
2. Tight end Zack Marshall
While Zack Marshall is likely a year away from becoming a serious contributor, we have seen in the past that Michigan isn't afraid to play true freshmen at the tight end spot if the player is ready.
Does Marshall follow the same path as Colston Loveland did last season?
With the addition of AJ Barner on the depth chart, the Wolverines have checked the box of the all-around tight end spot. Loveland is still working on his run and pass-blocking game and has the receiving tight end ability down.
Where Marshall fits in determines on tight ends not named Barner or Loveland on the depth chart. How he handles blocking schemes as well as his route-running will determine if the path to playing time shapes out to be clear or not.
He certainly has the size and the intangibles heading into the program, the strength and conditioning program will only take that to a new level.
A solid spring will go a long way for Marshall, who could certainly see early playing time if things work out in his favor.
3. Running back Cole Cabana
While the benefits for running back Cole Cabana might not be immediate, as the running back room is crowded with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards commanding most of the carries, a full spring will allow him to get adjusted to the U-M offense as well as be mentored by the rest of the running back room along with Mike Hart.
The goal here will be to prepare Cabana for the 2024 season with chances being high that the Wolverines could lose Edwards (to the NFL) along with Corum at the end of 2023.
You can't rule out Cabana getting an opportunity to be involved in certain situations but a headstart on getting a handle on all facets of the U-M program will bode well for his future as his name will be at the top of the list as potential replacements for both Corum and Edwards next season.
