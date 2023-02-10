Michigan hockey traveled to East Lansing on Friday night to take on Michigan State in a game that had vast implications on the Big Ten standings. Both teams entered the meeting in a four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten with 30 points.

A three-goal first period was enough for Michigan to claim the victory, despite a fierce comeback attempt by the Spartans. The Wolverines advance to 11-8 in the conference, which is good for 33 points.

Mackie Samoskevich opened the scoring less than four minutes into the game as the sophomore forward scored his 15th goal of the season.

Just a few minutes later, freshman star Adam Fantilli connected on a power-play goal to give Michigan a 2-0 lead just under eight minutes into the game. Fantilli's goal was his 18th of the season, and his 46th point of an outstanding freshman campaign.

Four minutes after Fantilli's goal, Gavin Brindley scored one of his own to give Michigan a 3-0 lead just over 11 minutes into the game. It seemed as if the Wolverines would run away with the rivalry matchup in Michigan State's arena, but the Michigan scoring barrage halted.

Michigan State answered with two consecutive goals, and the Spartans maintained all of the momentum as the third period continued on.

However, when the Spartans desperately pulled their goaltender with only a few minutes to play, Gavin Brindley found the back of the net to seal the game for the Wolverines.

Despite being outshot and losing the momentum toward the end of the game, Michigan was able to finish off the Spartans in the series opener.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday night, this time in downtown Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. Michigan will look to win its 12th Big Ten game of the season and cement its spot as one of the top two teams in the conference.