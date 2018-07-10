Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three-Point Stance is here with the biggest commits from the last week

There were a ton of huge commitments over the last week, so many elite ones that it makes it tough to rank them. However, that’s what I’m here for. Here are the most important commitments nationally since July 2.

1. WR John Dunmore, Penn State – Why is Dunmore No. 1 when he isn’t the highest-ranked on the list? Because this is such an important pull for the Nittany Lions out of Florida. This will open things up further down south for Penn State.

2. DB Chris Steele, USC – This wasn’t a surprise by any means and a five-star from California heading to USC isn’t exactly stunning either, but this kid is so talented he’s going to be a star where other defensive backs have fallen short.

3. DB Woodi Washington, Oklahoma – This is a really impressive out-of-state get for the Sooners at a key position, which rates a little higher than some others.

4. DB Erick Young, Texas A&M – Young is one of the most impressive defensive backs you’ll see in this class and could be a future five star if he keeps developing. The Aggies were his longtime leader, but it’s still a huge get.

5. DB Darion Green-Warren (2020), Oklahoma – The first 2020 prospect to make the list, I like this kid a lot and the defensive back recruiting at Oklahoma is going very well.

6. DE Byron Young, Alabama – A big end who could also play defensive tackle, Young fits exactly what Alabama likes at the position.

7. WR Demariyon Houston, Texas – A dynamic slot receiver who can stretch the field, he will be a great addition to the offense when he arrives as a catch-and-run guy.

8. RB Jirehl Brock, Iowa State – Brock combines power and speed and brings a lot to the table for the Cyclones. This is a huge regional get for them.

9. OL Luke Wypler (2020), Ohio State – Another key 2020 get for Ohio State as the Buckeyes are off to an amazing start in that class.

10. DT Jayson Jones, Alabama – An athletic big man in the middle, Jones could be a star down the line with his ability to get after the passer and push the pocket. His video where he trolled Georgia was lame, but this is still a great get for ‘Bama.

11. WR John Metchie, Alabama – A speedy receiver who can play slot or outside and is good after the catch, he will be a downfield threat in the new Alabama passing game when he arrives.

12. TE Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama – A flex tight end with athleticism and the ability to get downfield, Billingsley also has very solid hands.

13. DT Denver Warren (2020), Michigan – Michigan has been on a bit of a run, reeling in a ton of recent commitments. Warren could have the highest ceiling as a key 2020 addition.

14. DE Colt Ellison, TCU – TCU continues to recruit well and add guys with excellent work ethic and who play to the whistle. Ellison will be a fan favorite at TCU.

15. QB Carson Beck (2020), Alabama – Alabama rarely takes a quarterback this early, but the Crimson Tide are enamored with Beck and he has a ton of upside.