Three-Point Stance: Big commits, hot programs, impressive recruits
Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with the biggest commits from the last week
1. RECAPPING LAST WEEK'S BIGGEST COMMITS
There were a ton of huge commitments over the last week, so many elite ones that it makes it tough to rank them. However, that’s what I’m here for. Here are the most important commitments nationally since July 2.
1. WR John Dunmore, Penn State – Why is Dunmore No. 1 when he isn’t the highest-ranked on the list? Because this is such an important pull for the Nittany Lions out of Florida. This will open things up further down south for Penn State.
2. DB Chris Steele, USC – This wasn’t a surprise by any means and a five-star from California heading to USC isn’t exactly stunning either, but this kid is so talented he’s going to be a star where other defensive backs have fallen short.
3. DB Woodi Washington, Oklahoma – This is a really impressive out-of-state get for the Sooners at a key position, which rates a little higher than some others.
4. DB Erick Young, Texas A&M – Young is one of the most impressive defensive backs you’ll see in this class and could be a future five star if he keeps developing. The Aggies were his longtime leader, but it’s still a huge get.
5. DB Darion Green-Warren (2020), Oklahoma – The first 2020 prospect to make the list, I like this kid a lot and the defensive back recruiting at Oklahoma is going very well.
6. DE Byron Young, Alabama – A big end who could also play defensive tackle, Young fits exactly what Alabama likes at the position.
7. WR Demariyon Houston, Texas – A dynamic slot receiver who can stretch the field, he will be a great addition to the offense when he arrives as a catch-and-run guy.
8. RB Jirehl Brock, Iowa State – Brock combines power and speed and brings a lot to the table for the Cyclones. This is a huge regional get for them.
9. OL Luke Wypler (2020), Ohio State – Another key 2020 get for Ohio State as the Buckeyes are off to an amazing start in that class.
10. DT Jayson Jones, Alabama – An athletic big man in the middle, Jones could be a star down the line with his ability to get after the passer and push the pocket. His video where he trolled Georgia was lame, but this is still a great get for ‘Bama.
11. WR John Metchie, Alabama – A speedy receiver who can play slot or outside and is good after the catch, he will be a downfield threat in the new Alabama passing game when he arrives.
12. TE Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama – A flex tight end with athleticism and the ability to get downfield, Billingsley also has very solid hands.
13. DT Denver Warren (2020), Michigan – Michigan has been on a bit of a run, reeling in a ton of recent commitments. Warren could have the highest ceiling as a key 2020 addition.
14. DE Colt Ellison, TCU – TCU continues to recruit well and add guys with excellent work ethic and who play to the whistle. Ellison will be a fan favorite at TCU.
15. QB Carson Beck (2020), Alabama – Alabama rarely takes a quarterback this early, but the Crimson Tide are enamored with Beck and he has a ton of upside.
2. PROGRAMS RIDING A RECRUITING HOT STREAK
Remember last year when everyone was worried about Alabama recruiting? By this time last year, it was evident that the Crimson Tide would not be able to finish No. 1 in recruiting as expected and the program's No. 7 finish overall had people wondering if Nick Saban was losing it. Well, a year later take a look at the top of the 2019 recruiting rankings and who do you see? With commitments from 2019 standouts like defensive end Byron Young, tight end Jahleel Billingsley and wide receiver John Metchie as well as 2020 stud quarterback Carson Beck and defensive tackle Jayson Jones since late June, Alabama has been one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail and have pushed to No. 1 in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings. Here are a few other programs that are hot…
Oklahoma – The Sooners are No. 3 in the nation and on a serious roll with a 3.73 average star ranking, behind only Georgia, Florida State, Penn State and Alabama nationally. Not only have they added defensive end Joseph Wete, defensive end Marcus Hicks and cornerback Woodi Washington since June 1, they also added key 2020 defensive back Darion Green-Warren. Running back Marcus Major is no slouch, either. The Sooners are one of the hottest programs over the last few years in recruiting.
Texas A&M – The Aggies are No. 2 in the country for good reason having added 2019 star defensive backs Bobby Wolfe and Erick Young as well as 2020 standout offensive lineman Akinola Ogunbiyi recently. They have four offensive line commitments in the 2020 class and added some key high three-stars in 2019 defensive tackle Adarious Jones, quarterback Zach Calzada, offensive linemen Adrian Medley and Blake Trainor as well as others to shoot up the charts.
Michigan – The Wolverines have pushed up to No. 4 nationally with an influx of commitments. Class of 2020 defensive tackle Denver Warren could have the highest upside but fellow 2020s defensive back Andre Seldon and wide receiver Kalil Branham are key additions as well. But most of the work has been done in the 2019 class led by running back Zach Charbonnet and defensive tackle Mazi Smith. The 3.37 average star ranking isn’t far behind that of Texas A&M and many of their three-stars are key additions.
Ohio State – The only team not in the top-10 to make the list, it’s the Buckeyes' 2020 work that is the most impressive. Offensive lineman Harry Miller and quarterback Dwan Mathis are great additions to 2019 but they’ve added defensive back Lejond Cavazos, offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr., quarterback Jack Miller and offensive lineman Luke Wypler for 2020 since late June. That’s an impressive haul.
3. FIVE WHO IMPRESSED ME THE MOST AT FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE
The Rivals100 Five Star Challenge presented by adidas is in the rear view mirror but I got to thinking, which five players impressed me the most at the event regardless of position. Here’s my top five….
1. ATH Trey Palmer – Palmer is so smooth he could easily play defensive back or wide receiver at the next level. He gained separation on offense so easily it was fun to watch and his instincts on defense were off the charts. Whoever gets him will be getting an elite talent.
2. QB Bo Nix – I was more impressed with the Auburn commitment than anyone else on our staff, so that question about five-star status will be an interesting one. He was on a different level all day because of the extra zip he has on the ball.
3. RB Trey Sanders – Sanders was impressive for a big back in the way he caught the football and the routes he ran. He can be an every down back in college and beyond and he has tremendous speed.
4. WR Trejan Bridges – He wasn’t great during the early session but he was dominant in 7-on-7 play and made so many great catches that the Sooners commitment has me looking at him in a much better light. And he was ranked pretty high to start with.
5. WR Theo Wease – I was impressed with his work against Derek Stingley Jr. and he was solid in 7-on-7. His upside is higher than Bridges and Palmer because he’s bigger and stronger and he showed he’s one of the best.