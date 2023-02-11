Three positions of need Michigan must address in 2024 recruiting class
No matter what your opinion is of Michigan's 2023 recruiting class, the Top-20 class addressed some needs the program has heading into the season.
For the 2024 class, though, it'll be important for the Wolverines to hit on a number of prospects considering how much starting talent the program is losing in the next few seasons.
With the Wolverines' '24 class off to a strong start, here are three positions of need the Wolverines must address during the cycle.
1. Linebacker
With Michigan missing out on Raylen Wilson in the 2023 recruiting class, the Wolverines must capitalize on adding a big-name linebacker to a group that will be losing Junior Colson sooner rather than later.
The position simply needs speed and athleticism and while there is some depth at the linebacker position, you'll be losing Michael Barrett after the 2023 season is over and Junior Colson will at least take the NFL Draft into consideration. Losing one is expected but losing Colson too will be tough
You have the likes of Ernest Hausmann and Jimmie Rolder with experience but not much depth behind them. The Wolverines addressed the linebacker position in the 2023 class by adding Semaj Bridgeman, Breeon Ishmail and Hayden Moore but you can never have enough speed at the linebacker position.
Landing someone like Aaron Chiles would be a massive win for the Wolverines.
2. Running back
With Blake Corum departing the program after the season and Donovan Edwards following suit if his draft stock is there, there are some unknowns at the running back position in the back half of the depth chart.
Tavierre Dunlap and CJ Stokes return with experience and the Wolverines also have former walk-on Isaiah Gash on scholarship and added Cole Cabana and Benjamin Hall in the 2023 recruiting class.
Landing a home-run threat running back in 2024 will go a long way in shoring up the position for the future. The Wolverines could very well have a home-run threat waiting for his opportunity. Still, the fact that U-M has yet to attract a big-time running back in multiple cycles considering what the program has been able to do on the field is a little surprising.
A Jordan Marshall or Taylor Tatum (or both) in the 2024 recruiting class would go a long way in addressing the future of the running back position when Corum and Edwards depart.
3. Quaterback
U-M hopes that JJ McCarthy will play beyond this season and he hasn't given any indication that he wants to leave for the NFL early. Still, it's always good to have a backup plan and securing a quarterback of the future in the 2024 recruiting class is a must for the Wolverines.
Whether that recruit plays next season or in 2025, you need the man up no matter what and it feels as if the Wolverines don't fully have that yet. Yes, Davis Warren is a good story and certainly has talent but he hasn't shown that he's capable of playing at the high level the position requires. This is where a high-caliber 2024 recruit can help push Warren and Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji the program took in the 2023 recruiting class.
Obviously, the big fish out there is five-star Jayden Davis in the 2024 recruiting. He is the lone quarterback on its boards at the moment and it would be a massive disappointment and failure if the Wolverines can't secure his commitment.
If the unthinkable were to happen, four-star Michael Van Buren is also out there and could be pursued by the Wolverines.
No matter what happens, the Wolverines need to find a quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class that has starter-like qualities, no exceptions. Something that is more of a sure thing than to a project.
---
