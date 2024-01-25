With Jim Harbaugh officially departing the Michigan program to take the Los Angeles Chargers job, it shouldn't be long of a turnaround before the Wolverines make a corresponding move by naming offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore as Harbaugh's successor. A move that has felt inevitable for some time, both Harbaugh heading back to the NFL and Moore replacing him, the Wolverines enter a new era of the football program just weeks from winning a national title. Here are three reasons why Moore can be successful as a head coach in Ann Arbor.

1. He’s been ready for his moment

4-0 as an acting head coach doesn't necessarily predict what the trajectory of a coaching career ends up looking like but it's how the Wolverines won that should have fans excited for the future. Two top-10 wins over the likes of Penn State and Ohio State were crucial for the Wolverines' season. Harbaugh has been very open about Moore when it comes to his coaching talents and being a future head coach. While not coming out directly and saying it, it's been clear that Moore has been groomed from the outset to replace Harbaugh one day if a collegiate program didn't poach him away first and that could be a major reason why he didn't leave for an opportunity elsewhere despite having plenty of interview requests. The time is now and the Wolverines are striking while the iron is hot.

2. He helped build Michigan’s current culture

There's a reason why Moore is one of the very few coaches to have survived the great staff turnover Harbaugh had after the miserable 2020 season. Being hired from Central Michigan in 2018, Moore has seen the U-M culture change from its infancy, into a bigger shift in 2020 which resulted in what the program has been able to accomplish the past three seasons. It's not a coincidence he's been there every step of the way as well as earning Harbaugh's trust and climbing the coaching ladder to where things stand today. He's just as responsible for building the success of the program as Harbaugh is. And that's saying something.

3. He is a proven recruiter