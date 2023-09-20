Rutgers' defense has been flying around and is doing exactly what they need to against competition in their first three games. With dominant wins over Northwestern, Temple and Virginia Tech, the Scarlet Knights are finally playing their gritty brand of football that head coach Greg Schiano has been implementing on both offense and defense.

Rutgers plays a run-heavy and defense reliant style that gave Michigan problems in the first half of their 2022 matchup as Rutgers took a 17-14 lead into halftime. Let's take a look at some players to watch for in the 2023 edition of this Big Ten East battle.