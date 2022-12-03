JJ McCarthy

In a game where he wasn’t asked to throw the ball much, or be perfect, we have seen the most JJ game yet. Escaping pockets, extending plays, moving throws to the right, and yes mistakes. What McCarthy did most importantly was score points. 11-17 for 161 yards but 3 touchdowns. He threw his first interception of the season that was not on a tipped ball, an ill advised throw into coverage and seemingly to no one. But this is what we thought Michigan was going to get with JJ. A playmaker who wins a big games.

Donovan Edwards

With Corum sidelined Edwards took center stage and when it was time to get the Michigan offense out of funk, Edwards broke free. He finished the game with bell cow numbers of 25 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown. Edwards did enough to establish the Michigan run game that they rely on so much, and he was rewarded with Archie Griffin MVP trophy. From the stage Edwards shouted Blake Corum, said he should win the Heisman, called Mike Hart the best RB coach in the country, and made it clear Michigan is ready to go win a championship.

Will Johnson