Three Stars of the Game: Michigan vs. Indiana
J.J. McCarthy
Another game, another efficient performance by J.J. McCarthy. He didn't let the poor weather get in the way of another strong day of throwing, as he finished 14-17 for 222 yards and three touchdowns.
A slow start didn't impact matters either as the Wolverines cruised to another easy victory with McCarthy under center.
Blake Corum
Blake Corum adds to his NCAA-leading touchdown numbers by adding a pair of scores from a few yards out, which makes him almost automatic near the goal line at this point. While he didn't set the world on fire with only 58 yards rushing, he didn't have to be called upon to get the team out of a few jams.
It's more of what everyone expects from Corum and he continues to be excellent/
Michael Barrett
It was a sloppy start for the defense after the Wolverines gave up an early score but it certainly didn't mean much after that point, as the Wolverines locked things up the rest of the way, led by the likes of linebacker Michael Barrett.
He added 3 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss a sack and a forced fumble.
