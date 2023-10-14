J.J. McCarthy

Another game, another efficient performance by J.J. McCarthy. He didn't let the poor weather get in the way of another strong day of throwing, as he finished 14-17 for 222 yards and three touchdowns. A slow start didn't impact matters either as the Wolverines cruised to another easy victory with McCarthy under center.

Blake Corum

Blake Corum adds to his NCAA-leading touchdown numbers by adding a pair of scores from a few yards out, which makes him almost automatic near the goal line at this point. While he didn't set the world on fire with only 58 yards rushing, he didn't have to be called upon to get the team out of a few jams. It's more of what everyone expects from Corum and he continues to be excellent/

Michael Barrett