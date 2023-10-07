Another game, another opportunity for Michigan to rest its starters in the second half as the Little Brown Jug is headed back to Ann Arbor after the Wolverines cruise to a 52-10 victory over Minnesota on Saturday evening. Here are M&BR's Three Stars of the Game after the winning effort.

J.J. McCarthy

Another opportunity for J.J. McCarthy to sit after another impressive performance by the quarterback on Saturday. McCarthy saw his day come to an end in the third quarter after thoroughly dismantling the Gopher defense with both his arms and his legs. McCarthy finished the game with 219 yards and one touchdown through the air and added a pair of touchdowns on the ground with 17 yards rushing in the performance.

Mason Graham

Welcome back, Mason Graham. He returns from injury and immediately makes his presence felt after being a menace in the Gophers' backfield all night long. He's added 6 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and an impressive sack with a club on his hand in the process. Graham doesn't appear to be impeded at all by his injury, which is great news as an already deep defensive line gets even deeper upon Graham's return.

Will Johnson and Keon Sabb