Three Stars of the Game: Michigan vs. Ohio State
Not too many people saw it coming out of the program itself but Michigan essentially destroyed Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in a 45-23 rout of the Buckeyes.
The Wolverines complete the perfect regular season and will participate in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday.
Below are M&BR's three stars of the game.
Donovan Edwards
Coming into the game, it was unclear just where Donovan Edwards would be at physically. He was wearing a cast on his left hand and would be clearly hampered during the game.
While he had a quiet first half, Edwards exploded onto the scene in the second half and made some key plays to pace the Wolverines. Edwards finished the game with 216 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, including an 85-yard score that put the nail in the Buckeyes' coffin.
J.J. McCarthy
Of all the talk about the passing game woes, that talk seemingly disappeared on Saturday with J.J. McCarthy putting on a heroic performance when it matters the most.
McCarthy played a near-flawless game, throwing for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He also added some key rushing yards to his tally when the Wolverines' rushing attack needed a spark.
He was cool, calm and collected and the star in the making made the bigger plays on a day that the Wolverines desperately needed them.
Cornelius Johnson
Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments. That's what Cornelius Johnson did for the Wolverines on Saturday.
Only having four receptions on the day, two of them were the most clutch of them all as he finished the game with 160 yards and two touchdowns. Two long-yardage touchdown catches were the recipe for success on Saturday.
---
