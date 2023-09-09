Three Stars of the Game: Michigan vs. UNLV
Michigan rolls to a second easy win of the season, as the Wolverines knock off UNLV 35-7 on Saturday.
Below are Maize & Blue Review's Three Stars of the Game.
J.J. McCarthy
What a start to the season for J.J. McCarthy. With both opposing defenses respecting the run, they have essentially begged for McCarthy to throw the ball all game long and he has obliged in a major way as he is off to one of the best starts statistically in Michigan history.
McCarthy finished his day in the third quarter with a near-flawless performance, with another efficient 22-25 passing performance for 278 yards and 2 TDs.
He also got his feet working with 3 rushes for 38 yards on the day.
Another elite performance from a star player.
Blake Corum
Welcome back, Blake Corum.
With the rushing attack suffering last week, we saw some improvement on the field by the Wolverines and Corum was the beneficiary on the ground, rushing for 80 yards and 3 TDs with the longest on the day going for 19 yards.
Not the most eye-popping numbers from a yardage standpoint but Corum was there when the team needed him on the goal line.
Michigan Defense
If you were concerned about the lack of sacks last week, those fears were quickly quelled from by the U-M defense as the group finished with 5 sacks and was disruptive in the backfield and made it tough sledding for the Rebels all day.
Finding any complaints about the performance of the defense will be hard to come by, despite losing the shutout late, the first-team defense played and shut down the Rebels offensively, holding UNLV to 229 total yards on the day, with a small chunk of that yardage coming from a lengthy drive with the third and fourth-string defense out there.
---
