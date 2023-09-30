Three storylines for Michigan at Nebraska
Big Ten schedule is under way with the Michigan Wolverines traveling to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Huskers. Michigan’s opening schedule has not been difficult, but the start to the season has been challenging at times with the suspension of head coach Jim Harbaugh and some big name injuries. Here’s what is being talking about before kickoff at Memorial Stadium.
Michigan hits the road
First road game of the season for Michigan, and potentially their first challenge. Rutgers started out quick last week, but the Wolverines had the in control the rest of the way. Nebraska is at the start of a rebuild under new head coach Matt Rhule, but the team has ran the ball well and defended the run last couple of weeks. Rhule is no stranger to big games and he knows what an upset would mean for his program.
Michigan has been efficient on offense, but not explosive. The defense has been shut down, but not relentless. Will this be a game where Michigan dominates early and makes a statement? Will Michigan come out and pace themselves as they have done in road games in the past. This can be an electric environment, Michigan doesn’t want to let the crowd get involved.
Ernest Hausmann returns to Lincoln
Sophomore linebacker Ernest Hausmann returns to Nebraska where he played his freshman season. Hausmann has been a valuable addition to a linebacker group that lacked depth last season. He is third on the team in tackles behind fellow LBs Junior Colson and Michael Barrett.
Hausmann transferred to Michigan during the 2022 offseason, not promised any playing time, and ready to take on the challenge of fighting for reps behind established starters Colson and Barrett. Playing in Memorial Stadium will mean a little more for Hausmann today, will be interesting to see if he plays a big game or feels some extra pressure.
Can Nebraska win?
It’s not just Michigan fans who have been criticizing the Wolverine’s start this season, some national media folks are coming after the back to back Big Ten Champions as well. We saw it last week, with some national pundits predicting Michigan would struggle against Rutgers, some even calling for an upset.
Michigan is three score favorites against Nebraska but that hasn’t stopped folks like Big Ten Network’s Mike Hall from predicting Michigan will trail at the half.
So are the Wolverines on upset alert? Will they pace themselves into a close game, or will they make a statement and remind the pundits they are the #2 ranked team in the nation?
We will find out at 3:30pm with kickoff from Lincoln, Michigan vs Nebraska.
