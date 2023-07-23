Three storylines for Michigan football during 2023 Big Ten Media Days
Big Ten Media Days are upon us as the conference will descend upon Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Wednesday and Thursday for its annual media event.
The Wolverines are set to meet with the media on Thursday as Jim Harbaugh, Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil and Kris Jenkins will represent the program.
With all eyes centered on Ann Arbor and a target on the program's back, there's plenty to talk about as the back-to-back Big Ten champions look to make it a three-peat this season and, perhaps, look to achieve even more this season.
Here are three storylines to watch during Big Ten Media Days this week.
1. The weight of expectations
2021 was considered a fluke by some, 2022 proved that the '21 season wasn't a fluke and after a strong offseason that saw the Wolverines load up on both sides of the ball through the transfer portal and players returning to the program, expectations have never been higher for Jim Harbaugh's program during his tenure in Ann Arbor.
With back-to-back conference titles and college football playoff appearances, the discussion has gone from whether the Wolverines' recent success in the conference is temporary, to whether the Wolverines can compete with the likes of Georgia to win a national championship/
Of course, getting over the CFP hump is the first big priority and will be a major talking point. However, how the program handles all the added attention and expectations is another big thing.
The program has felt slighted in the past two seasons and, perhaps in some scenarios, have been slighted heading into the 2023 season, too. However, the expectations can't be ignored and the target from those inside the Big Ten is growing larger by the day.
How does the program handle this? How does the program avoid being complacent with back-to-back conference titles and being the darling of the conference? That's going to be a big talking point from the leaders of the program this week.
2. Position question marks
It's not hyperbole to say that the program has very few holes in its depth chart right now. By addressing needs through the transfer portal, almost any depth chart question can be quickly answered with a player that has experience or has been added through the transfer portal with experience of his own.
Of course, the Wolverines aren't completely flawless and do have some questions to answer for.
The biggest one, of course, is where the Wolverines will go at cornerback to line up alongside Will Johnson. This has been asked since spring and it was clear during the spring game that the question will linger into camp.
There doesn't appear to be any concern from those with knowledge of the depth chart, as there are high hopes someone like Amorion Walker can lock down the position. However, the experience behind Johnson is limited—despite the Wolverines adding Josh Wallace out of the portal late.
Where U-M goes is a question that will be asked of Harbaugh and the defensive players.
3. What will the offense look like this season?
With Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards returning this season and the Wolverines being a program that loves to control the line of scrimmage through the run game, what will this offense look like?
Harbaugh has stated this offseason that he'd like to see a 50/50 split between the run and the pass and has also discussed how he is going to split carries between Corum and Edwards, who both deserve to be featured in some capacity.
Couple that with J.J. McCarthy returning with another year of experience as well Sherrone Moore taking full control of the offense, how does it all work?
That's something that will be asked of Harbaugh and Corum during the week.
Now, there's not going to be a perfect answer no matter what is said as plans throughout a game change with necessity. It's clear that the program didn't have a dynamic passing offense last season, which wasn't exactly needed throughout the season.
However, it's clear that teams are going to be dialed into stopping the run. Can the offense evolve to be less predictable?
