In its first public showing since a second-round NIT loss to Vanderbilt in the spring, Michigan blew out Northwood at the Crisler Center on Friday night, 92-45. Tarris Reed Jr. had a double-double by halftime, and seven other Wolverines finished with at least seven points. Here are three takeaways from the impressive win.

Michigan looks great in transition

For the first time in quite a while, fans got a glimpse at the Michigan basketball team without Hunter Dickinson on the roster. After having the offense run through the 7-foot-1 big man the past two seasons, he transferred to Kansas during the offseason. Obviously the competition wasn't great, and everything gleaned from this game comes with a competition caveat, but Michigan looked much quicker and more willing to score in transition on Friday night. The past two seasons, Michigan had an offense that featured Dickinson call for the ball in the low post on nearly every possession. Now, in its first showing without the 7-foot-1, 260-pound center, Michigan seems much more comfortable running the floor. U-M had 12 fastbreak points at halftime, and the second half featured much of the same. The Wolverines finished with 24 total fastbreak points. Scoring came much earlier on in many of Michigan's possessions. Offense also appears that it will come from a multitude of players this season, rather than just the main three players that carried the team last season.

Defensive intensity has increased

Again, the competition caveat needs to be taken into account here, but the attention to defense that has been preached much of the offense was on full display on Friday night. Michigan was constantly disrupting the ball and wreaking havoc on the defensive end of the floor. Northwood finished the game with 13 turnovers, many of which led to fastbreak points for Michigan. The Wolverines finished with 21 points off of Northwood turnovers. Defense was a major problem for Michigan a year ago. Jett Howard certainly didn't help in that regard, but the Wolverines appear to be much improved on the defensive end of the floor this season. If defense can drastically improve as the staff is hoping for it to, this team will greatly outplay its 11th-in-the-Big-Ten preseason ranking.

Tarris Reed Jr. is bound for a breakout season