Three takeaways: All-around effort helps Michigan to blowout of Northwood
In its first public showing since a second-round NIT loss to Vanderbilt in the spring, Michigan blew out Northwood at the Crisler Center on Friday night, 92-45.
Tarris Reed Jr. had a double-double by halftime, and seven other Wolverines finished with at least seven points.
Here are three takeaways from the impressive win.
Michigan looks great in transition
For the first time in quite a while, fans got a glimpse at the Michigan basketball team without Hunter Dickinson on the roster. After having the offense run through the 7-foot-1 big man the past two seasons, he transferred to Kansas during the offseason.
Obviously the competition wasn't great, and everything gleaned from this game comes with a competition caveat, but Michigan looked much quicker and more willing to score in transition on Friday night.
The past two seasons, Michigan had an offense that featured Dickinson call for the ball in the low post on nearly every possession. Now, in its first showing without the 7-foot-1, 260-pound center, Michigan seems much more comfortable running the floor.
U-M had 12 fastbreak points at halftime, and the second half featured much of the same. The Wolverines finished with 24 total fastbreak points.
Scoring came much earlier on in many of Michigan's possessions. Offense also appears that it will come from a multitude of players this season, rather than just the main three players that carried the team last season.
Defensive intensity has increased
Again, the competition caveat needs to be taken into account here, but the attention to defense that has been preached much of the offense was on full display on Friday night.
Michigan was constantly disrupting the ball and wreaking havoc on the defensive end of the floor. Northwood finished the game with 13 turnovers, many of which led to fastbreak points for Michigan. The Wolverines finished with 21 points off of Northwood turnovers.
Defense was a major problem for Michigan a year ago. Jett Howard certainly didn't help in that regard, but the Wolverines appear to be much improved on the defensive end of the floor this season.
If defense can drastically improve as the staff is hoping for it to, this team will greatly outplay its 11th-in-the-Big-Ten preseason ranking.
Tarris Reed Jr. is bound for a breakout season
Once again, the competition caveat is in place, but the 6-foot-10 big man looked extremely improved compared to last season. Reed, a St. Louis, Missouri native, averaged 3.4 points and 3.9 rebounds as a freshman last season as Dickinson's backup.
This year, though, Reed is the unquestioned starter, and it's clear why. In just 11 minutes on the floor — he didn't play any of the second half — Reed quickly scored 13 points and gathered 10 rebounds.
He shot 5-6 from the floor and 3-5 from the free throw line. Of course, Northwood had just one player taller than 6-foot-5 in its starting lineup, which won't happen in Big Ten play, but Reed still showed tremendous promise.
Michigan's ceiling in the 2023-24 season will correlate with the improvements that Reed and McDaniel take as sophomores, and Reed had a good start on Friday night.
Michigan will be back on the court to officially begin its season on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 8:30 p.m. against UNC Asheville.
---
