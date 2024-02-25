With No. 3 Purdue in town, Michigan hung around for most of the first half, but once the Big Ten-leading Boilermakers established a lead of multiple possessions, the Wolverines couldn't make a comeback. Zach Edey scored 35 points as Michigan suffered its 20th loss of the season. Here are three takeaways from the loss, as the Wolverines drop to 8-20 overall and 3-14 in the Big Ten.

No stopping Zach Edey

Zach Edey was simply unstoppable on Sunday afternoon. Michigan got in serious foul trouble early, and it was impossible for the Wolverines to properly defend Edey and the Boilermakers. Edey finished the game with 35 points, while both Tarris Reed Jr. and Will Tschetter fouled out. The Purdue big man converted on 14 of his 18 shots from the field and made seven of his 11 free throw attempts. It's easy to see why Edey is the reigning National Player of the Year, and Michigan had no answer for him on Sunday afternoon. The 7-foot-4 center only scored 16 points in the first matchup with Michigan this season, but the Boilermakers were in such control of that game that Purdue didn't need Edey to be excellent. But when it mattered most on Sunday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Edey was magnificent, and he single-handedly ruined Michigan's hopes of an upset.

Foul trouble and depth cause major problems

Part of Michigan's trouble guarding Edey was that the Wolverines got in significant foul trouble early on. Tarris Reed Jr. picked up his second foul with just under 16 minutes to play in the first half. Meanwhile, starters Nimari Burnett and Will Tschetter had trouble staying on the floor, too. Reed Jr., Burnett and Tschetter all committed three fouls in the first half. Tray Jackson also had two fouls, meaning all potential defenders of Edey were in foul trouble. Tschetter fouled out with 7:38 to go in the game, and Reed Jr. followed Tschetter to the bench just minutes later on a questionable call near the sideline. Depth has been a problem for the Wolverines all season, but the lack of bodies combined with the foul trouble that comes with trying to guard Edey made Sunday afternoon's contest an almost guaranteed loss.

First 20-loss season since 2007-08