Three takeaways from Michigan's 106-101 double overtime loss to Florida
On Tuesday night, Michigan visited Charlotte, North Carolina for the second annual Jumpman Invitational. Last season, the Wolverines fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the inaugural invitational. This year, Juwan Howard and Michigan suffered another close loss, this time to the Florida Gators, by a score of 106-101.
With the loss, Michigan falls to 6-6 overall on the season. Here are three takeaways from yet another non-conference loss.
Dug McDaniel is sensational
For about 10 years now, Michigan has had a long line of above average or great point guard play. Trey Burke, Derrick Walton Jr., Zavier Simpson, DeVante' Jones and Mike Smith have all played tremendous basketball at one point or another for the Wolverines, and Dug McDaniel is next up in line.
Some would argue that McDaniel, who finished Tuesday night's game with 33 points (which tied his career-high), is one of the better Michigan point guards in that long list of solid players, which dates back to 2012.
However, as great as McDaniel is, Michigan continues to be mediocre. The fact that McDaniel's sensational talent is being wasted on a team that fails to consistently win basketball games is a shame.
For a player as talented as McDaniel, it must be infuriating to put together a phenomenal 33-point, eight-rebound, five-assist night and come away with yet another tight loss, similar to the game a few weeks ago against Oregon.
Same story, different game
Michigan continues to be inexplicably unable to win a close game. It's almost as if the Wolverines have a curse in games that are decided by five points or fewer, as Tuesday night's game was.
Although the contest against Florida was exponentially more entertaining than practically any other game in the Juwan Howard era, at the end of the day, the same outcome followed.
Michigan fell to the Gators, 106-101, in one of the most frustrating losses for the Michigan fanbase in quite some time. The Wolverines played like an NCAA Tournament team on Tuesday — minus some poor defensive possessions and missed block outs — but "almost wins" aren't going to count when the NCAA Tournament committee is looking at resumes in March.
The last game Michigan won by one possession was against Penn State on Feb. 8, 2022.
Unfortunately for Michigan, the inability to win close games has defined the Juwan Howard era.
No depth when it matters most
If it wasn't for a Nimari Burnett foul-out with mere seconds left in the game, Michigan would have gone roughly the final 15 minutes of game action without making a substitution.
Five Wolverines finished with 44 minutes or more, while the only three bench players that entered the game all night, Tray Jackson, Jaelin Llewellyn and Will Tschetter, all played fewer than 12 minutes.
A program has serious problems when it's in a tight contest and can only trust its starting five players to be on the court. Additionally, one of those five players is senior Terrance Williams II, who has been one of the most inconsistent players in recent program history.
Ninety-eight of Michigan's 101 points came from the starting five.
The Wolverines had many opportunities to walk out of the Spectrum Center with a win, but ultimately, the team had no depth in a game in which it desperately needed players to contribute coming off the bench.
In year five of the Juwan Howard era, Michigan cannot win close games, and cannot trust more than five players to be on the court in a close game.
