In the Rose Bowl that appeared evenly matched, it's a shame that one team had to lose this one as it had all the emotions of a national championship. Alas, the Wolverines are headed to the national championship after knocking off Alabama in overtime, 27-20. Here are three takeaways from U-M's overtime win/loss over Alabama in the Rose Bowl to advance to the national championship.

A tale of two halves... until it wasn't

Advertisement

One team decided to come out of the locker rooms at halftime and the other didn't and it wasn't the team that held the lead going into the half until the Wolverines finally decided to wake up as this game went into overtime, despite the program trying its best to lose this game. The Wolverines held all the momentum coming out of the half and credit goes to Bama for making the necessary adjustments on both sides of the ball to get things turned around. A complete second half could see the Wolverines walk away with a stress-free victory. Alas, execution issues were an issue throughout the game and the constant shooting itself in the foot dampened all kind of momentum the Wolverines managed to gain throughout the game.

Uncharacteristic special teams blunders almost sunk Michigan

On a day when you can't afford to make mistakes you've never made all season, the special teams decided the Rose Bowl was the day to lose all sense of self. Whether it's a muffed punt in the first quarter, a bad snap on a PAT and a missed field goal, the mistakes all lead to some sort of momentum swing in the opposite direction. The missed PAT looms large as it was the difference in this one from a win and overtime. The special teams unit has been a strength of the program for years and for the wheels to fall off, so to speak, is incredibly disappointing. Coulda, woulda, shoulda and hindsight are always 20/20 but the special teams were the issue today for the Wolverines. A second muffed punt late in the game removed the chance for the Wolverines to put the game away.

Bend, never break