It was a tale of two halves, yet again, for Michigan as the Wolverines dominated Rutgers in the second half and ended up cruising to a 52-17 victory. Things weren't as easy in the first half as they looked in the second, though, with almost everything going wrong for the Wolverines, who were facing a three-point deficit heading into halftime. Here are three takeaways from the Wolverines' victory over the Scarlet Knights.

Second-half adjustments win the day

You can't scheme bad passes but you can scheme your defensive guys around the ball and Jesse Minter, once again, did just that. The third quarter was a huge turning point for the Wolverines after a very shaky first half. Back-to-back interceptions by Mike Barrett, including a pick-six, were huge in getting some breathing room in this one. Barrett baited Wimsatt perfectly on the first interception, with the other one falling right into his hands. The third interception of the third quarter included a beautiful catch by Will Johnson, too. Things were happening. The domination of the Wolverines' owning the third quarter. Only allowing 6 points in the third quarter all season, the Scarlet Knights were shut out and shut down, a major reason why the Wolverines avoided disaster in this one.

A step in the right direction in the red zone

Michigan wanted improvement in the red zone, the fans were concerned with the red zone woes, mission accomplished. The Wolverines were struggling to convert red zone appearances into touchdowns against Michigan State, and that struggle didn't seem to carry over against Rutgers, first-half issues included. Jim Harbaugh said throughout the week it was something the team would work on and it appears whatever was coached during the week worked, with the Wolverines going 6/7 in the red zone with touchdowns instead of field goals. The field goals occurred late in the game when things were out of hand. All things considered, a step in the right direction, no doubt. It does not mean that the issues are fixed completely.

Does the turnover train leave the station?