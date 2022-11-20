ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan tried its best to hand the win to Ohio but the Bobcats could not take advantage of the gifts that the Wolverines handed to them. U-M would eke out a 70-66 overtime victory over the Bobcats on Sunday.



A repeat discouraging performance

Coming off a disappointing performance against Arizona State, you would've liked to have seen Michigan come out with a sense of urgency on Sunday. No matter how this one turned out, it did not. Call it lethargic, call it sleepwalking, call it whatever you like, this performance doesn't give one hope that it can grow from losses with the non-conference schedule only getting tougher from here. You can justify losing to Arizona State, a tournament team in a conference that plays good basketball. But, to follow it up with a poor performance against Ohio? Talk about a discouraging few days for the program and fans alike. Sure, a win is fine and dandy, you get them however you get them. But something about this one doesn't sit well.

Hunter Dickinson cannot be the only contributor

Hunter Dickinson taking over a game is fine for the Wolverines but he cannot be the only player to make a considerable impact in the game. Finishing the game 24 points and 14 rebounds, Jett Howard was the closest Wolverine on the scoreboard with 14 points and a good performance in overtime. A win is a win, no doubt, but the team needs more of a complete effort as things progress.

What is Michigan's identity?