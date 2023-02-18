The game itself may have been normal, but the atmosphere and energy certainly weren't. A Michigan State team that is typically showered with boos in Ann Arbor was suddenly being applauded as they entered and exited the court.

There was a sense of unity and togetherness in Crisler Center on Saturday night, and it was a refreshing change of pace in what has been a toxic rivalry as of late.

Michigan won the game, 84-72, and although it goes a long way in improving the Wolverines' tournament résumé, it almost didn't seem important. The two and a half hours that the rival fanbases shared inside Crisler provided fans an escape from what was otherwise a tragic week.

Bigger than basketball

More important than the game itself, the unity and healing among the two fanbases seemed to be of more importance. Basketball will always be around, and there will always be more rivalry games to be played, but what happened on Saturday night was bigger than basketball.

The fans, coaches and players all understood the magnitude of the game, and the pregame tributes were truly touching. The basketball game was the main event, but it seemingly took a back seat to what was a memorable night.

Has Jett's takeoff been hindered?

About halfway through the second half, Michigan's second-leading scorer, Jett Howard, fell on the floor after making a 2-point jump shot. Howard was down for an extra moment and had to be helped off the floor.

He couldn't put any weight on his right foot, and he was taken to the locker room almost immediately.

If Michigan's hopes of making any postseason noise weren't already crushed, they certainly took another hit on Saturday night when the freshman went down with an injury. Howard has made more than twice as many 3-pointers as the next closest Wolverine, and his presence would be greatly missed if he were to be out for an extended period of time.

The Wolverines are already playing down one starter in Terrance Williams II, and losing another starter this late in the season would be a monumental loss.

No quit in this team

It hasn't been a great season for Michigan. The Wolverines are on the outside looking in on the NCAA Tournament field, and they're in serious danger of missing their first big dance since 2015.

But that didn't stop Juwan Howard's team from playing their hearts out on Saturday night in front of a packed Crisler Center. Michigan trailed for more than 25 minutes, but the Wolverines hung around and knocked off a solid Michigan State team.