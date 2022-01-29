Three takeaways from Michigan’s blowout loss to No. 10 Michigan State

In front of a packed Breslin Center, the Michigan men’s basketball team wilted in the second half against No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines lost, 83-67, snapping their three-game winning streak in conference play.

With the defeat, Michigan falls back to .500 in Big Ten competition at 4-4. The Maize and Blue Review breaks down three takeaways from Saturday’s blowout loss:

Wolverines come out halftime locker room flat

Michigan trailed by just four at the break, but the Wolverines looked as flat as they have all season coming out of the halftime locker room. They missed their first eight shots of the second half while unraveling defensively, and the Spartans took advantage of it.

Michigan State opened the second half on a 14-3 run, putting the nail in Michigan’s coffin as it frantically searched for any source of offense. The Wolverines looked stagnant during the early stages of the second half, and that made it nearly impossible to rally down the stretch.

Second-half struggles have emerged as a common theme this season for Michigan, which has found itself on the wrong end of late runs against Seton Hall, North Carolina, Arizona, Minnesota and Central Florida.

Michigan struggles to defend ball screens

The Wolverines were one of the best defenses in the nation a season ago, and much of their success was rooted in drop coverage ball-screen defense. Michigan has gone away from that approach at times this season, and Saturday’s loss to the Spartans was no exception.

The Wolverines started off by hedging ball screens, often blitzing the ball handler in order to put pressure on Michigan State’s offense. The scheme didn’t work well, as Spartans’ point guards Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard carved up the hedging big men. Ball fakes and crossover dribbles allowed Michigan State to blow by the Wolverines’ ball screen defense and get to the rim.

Moussa Diabate shows glimpses of promise

From the opening tip off, it was clear the Spartans were ill-equipped to guard Michigan forward Moussa Diabate. The former five-star prospect had his way around the rim, finishing a series of crafty up-and-unders to set the tone. When he spaced out to the baseline, he was able to use his quickness and athleticism to beat Michigan State’s big men to the rim.

Diabate also impacted the game in the backcourt on the Wolverines’ press, making it difficult for the Spartans to advance the ball. At one point, his steal and slam gave Michigan some much-needed momentum. Diabate made his presence felt on the offensive glass as well, pulling down six offensive boards and a team-high nine total rebounds.

