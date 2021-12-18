Three takeaways from Michigan’s blowout win over Southern Utah

Coming off an ugly loss to Minnesota, the Michigan men’s basketball team bounced back in an emphatic way on Saturday night. The Wolverines thrashed Southern Utah, 87-50, in their first of three December break non-conference games before returning to Big Ten play in January.

The Maize and Blue Review breaks down three takeaways from the blowout victory:

DeVante’ Jones turns in another strong performance

For Juwan Howard, part of what made DeVante’ Jones such an attractive fit in the transfer portal was his scoring prowess at Coastal Carolina. The reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year averaged more than 17 points in each of his last two seasons with the Chanticleers but struggled as a scorer early this season. He shot just 20-for-49 during his first nine games in maize and blue.

While Jones’ scoring numbers were expected to dip in lieu of assists, his shooting struggles hampered the Wolverines’ spacing. That is, until these past two games. Against the Gophers and Southern Utah, Jones scored a combined 27 points on an efficient 11-of-18 shooting. Commanding respect as a scorer has afforded him more opportunity to become a better facilitator, and he’s capitalized to the tune of nine assists.

When Michigan jumps back into Big Ten play in January, that’s the version of Jones it will need to push for a second straight conference championship.

Michigan shows improvement at the defensive end

The last time the Wolverines took the floor, their defense unraveled against Minnesota. On-ball defense was a struggle, and when Michigan got beat on the perimeter, help was seldom waiting at the rim. During the second half against the Gophers, the Wolverines saw the game slip away as they allowed Minnesota to make eight of its nine shot attempts over a six-minute stretch.

After the game, fifth-year senior captain Eli Brooks voiced frustration with the team’s physicality at the defensive end. And on Saturday, his teammates showed marked improvement in that area. When Southern Utah made four of its first six shots, it didn’t look like that would be the case on Saturday night. But once Michigan’s defense settled in, the Thunderbirds shot just 22% for the rest of the first half and 29% during the rest of the game.

The Wolverines contested jump shots well and made life difficult in the interior for Southern Utah — two things they didn’t do particularly well in their first conference loss. Whether or not those improvements were permanent or a product of a less physical opponent remains to be seen.

Hunter Dickinson, Moussa Diabate dominate the glass

Known for small ball lineups and a heavy dose of 3-point attempts, Southern Utah’s formula is successful in the Big Sky. But against the Wolverines, trotting out a rotation with just one player over 6-foot-7 spelled trouble for the Thunderbirds.

Michigan dominated the glass, handily out-rebounding Southern Utah, 44-27. The Wolverines grabbed 17 of the game’s first 20 rebounds and didn’t look back, with Hunter Dickinson (10 rebounds) and Moussa Diabate (8) leading the way. Michigan cashed in on 11 offensive boards while outscoring the Thunderbirds, 13-5, in the second-chance points department. The Wolverines’ rebounding edge put the game out of hand early, and if Dickinson and Diabate continue controlling the glass, Michigan could enjoy a nice advantage on the boards when Big Ten play resumes.

---

