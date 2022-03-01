Three takeaways from Michigan’s blowout win over Spartans

Just a month ago, the Michigan men’s basketball team walked out of Breslin Center after getting run off the floor in the second half during an 83-67 loss to Michigan State.

On Tuesday night, the Wolverines returned the favor when the Spartans visited Crisler Center. They used a 14-0 run in the first half to establish a cushion and didn’t look back, ultimately topping Michigan State, 87-70, in a critical late-season win. The victory gives Michigan its 10th conference win as its NCAA Tournament hopes remain uncertain.

The Maize and Blue Review breaks down three takeaways from the Wolverines’ victory:

Michigan’s bench comes alive offensively

For much of this season, the Wolverines’ lack of depth has hampered their offensive ceiling. Bench production has been hard to come by, especially in high-profile games when Michigan tends to lean on its starters. For instance, the Wolverines’ bench only scored 10 points during Sunday’s loss to Illinois.

That wasn’t the case on Tuesday night, however. Michigan’s bench scored 14 points in the first half alone. Terrance Williams II, who didn’t see first-half action against the Illini, canned all three of his 3-point attempts. Frankie Collins delivered a spark, carving up the Spartans’ defense off the dribble and dishing out four assists.

For a team that relies on its starting five as much as the Wolverines, a jolt of bench production in the postseason can add another dimension to Michigan’s offense. It will make the Wolverines harder to scout and guard, opening a greater window of opportunity.

Hunter Dickinson dominates the Spartans again during career night

During Michigan’s January loss in East Lansing, Hunter Dickinson was one of the lone bright spots. His 25 points kept the Wolverines in the game for as long as possible, but they ultimately crumbled when their transition defense unraveled.

Still, Dickinson made eight field goals and shot 9-for-10 at the free throw line. He repeatedly torched the Spartans’ single-teams, going up with his left hand over his right shoulder for easy hook shots.

Dickinson went up against a similar one-on-one defensive strategy at Crisler Center on Tuesday, and the result was no different. He posted a career-high 33 points on 13-of-19 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds, further cementing his case for a second consecutive All-American selection. According to the Fox Sports broadcast, Dickinson became the first Wolverine to score 30 against Michigan State since Terry Mills exactly 32 years ago to the day. Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli called his post-ups the “bread and butter” of the Wolverines’ offense earlier this season and it’s clear nothing has changed since.

A win that shows how far Michigan has come

After a dismal first two months of the season, the Wolverines began piecing things together following a January COVID-19 outbreak. They put together a 7-3 stretch, showing signs of growth at both ends of the floor that were nowhere to be found in the early stages of the season.

Gone were the days of this year’s roster getting run off the floor. The same team that was outscored by double digits in the second half in East Lansing exacted revenge on Tuesday. A month or two ago, Michigan may not have even kept a game like Tuesday’s close — let alone win it in dominant fashion. The Wolverines controlled the Spartans from start to finish, bringing the two teams to a tie in the Big Ten standings. Despite not winning back to back games for three weeks, Michigan continues to show encouraging signs as the postseason nears and the stakes get higher.

