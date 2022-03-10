Three takeaways from Michigan’s collapse against Indiana

Entering Thursday’s Big Ten Tournament showdown, the Michigan men’s basketball team carried a nine-game winning streak against Indiana.

The Wolverines failed to extend that run to double digits on Thursday, unraveling against the Hoosiers in a 74-69 loss. Michigan dominated the game from the opening tip off until the midway point in the second half, leading by as many as 17 points. But it took Indiana less than seven minutes to turn the Wolverines’ 17-point lead into a seven-point deficit during a 28-4 run.

The Maize and Blue Review breaks down three takeaways from Michigan’s shocking collapse:

A downright offensive collapse for the Wolverines

In the second half, Michigan went more than 11 minutes without a field goal. Eleven minutes. The Wolverines missed 13 shots in a row during that span as their offensive fell into a downward spiral.

In Juwan Howard’s first game back from suspension, he relied heavily on his starters. Terrance Williams II, Frankie Collins and other key bench contributors saw single-digit minute totals. Kobe Bufkin, meanwhile, didn’t even see the floor. As the starters grew fatigued, the Wolverines committed 10 second-half turnovers and shot just 31% from the field. Indiana, meanwhile, shot 56% from the field and 80% from beyond the arc after halftime.

Wolverines unable to stop Trayce Jackson-Davis down the stretch

When it mattered most, Trayce Jackson-Davis was the big man who answered the call — not Hunter Dickinson. Jackson-Davis poured in 19 second-half points after a quiet first half, finishing with 24 on 10-of-17 shooting. His impact was felt at both ends of the floor as he swatted four shots and notched a steal.

Jackson-Davis was on the receiving end of a pair of momentum-changing lobs and beat Dickinson in the post with a number of drop steps and hook shots. His emergence opened up the Hoosiers’ offense down the stretch as Michigan's offense crumbled. Dickinson, on the other hand, scored just two points in the second half on three shot attempts. The Wolverines went away from their offensive focal point as Indiana began relying on its own, and it made all the difference.

DeVante’ Jones continues to play well

For the first time in his college career, DeVante’ Jones is playing meaningful March basketball for an NCAA Tournament contender. The Wolverines’ graduate transfer point guard has taken a major step forward over the last month after a slow start to the season, and the results are paying dividends.

Through the Wolverines’ first eight games, Jones averaged just 6.4 points and 3.5 assists. Over the nine games leading up to Thursday, however, his averages are up to 13.3 points and 6.6 assists. Against Indiana, he posted 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

