Three takeaways from Michigan’s comeback win over Colorado State

Just two teams have advanced to each of the past four Sweet 16s: Michigan and Gonzaga.

On Thursday, in the 2022 NCAA Tournament’s first round of 64 game, the Wolverines took the first step towards a fifth straight Sweet 16 appearance. No. 11 seed Michigan, playing without starting point guard DeVante’ Jones (concussion), rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat No. 6 seed Colorado State, 75-63, in Indianapolis. The Wolverines outscored the Rams by 19 in the second half, punching their ticket to the round of 32 in the process.

The Maize and Blue Review breaks down three takeaways from Michigan’s win:

Disjointed offensive start nearly drowns Wolverines

Without Jones, the Wolverines’ offense looked out of sync to begin the game. Different players took turns handling the ball, but Frankie Collins, Kobe Bufkin and Eli Brooks all failed to generate any sort of rhythm at the outset.

Through the game’s first 15 minutes, Michigan committed nine turnovers and made just five field goals. Outside of Hunter Dickinson, the Wolverines shot 6-for-16 from the field and missed all seven 3-point attempts. Possessions often went stagnant after only a few passes, and a wonky lineup of Brooks, Bufkin, Terrance Williams, Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan struggled to put points on the board.

From the 14:40 mark to 9:45, Michigan missed 10 of its 11 shots. The Rams opened up a 10-0 run and a 15-point lead, putting the Wolverines in a deep first-half hole.

Frankie Collins dazzles in NCAA Tournament debut

Prior to Thursday, Collins played more than 15 minutes in just two games this season.

But with Jones sidelined for the round of 64, he saw 31 minutes of action against Colorado State and made the most of them. The freshman scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting, and after a slow start to the game, he had a good grip on the offense. Collins was patient with the ball while hunting the paint for his own looks at the rim. He also looked comfortable operating out of ball screens with Dickinson and Diabate — a staple of Michigan’s offense. If Jones can’t suit up on Saturday, expect Collins’ expanded role to grow even more.

3-point shooting: A tale of two halves

Michigan took seven 3-pointers in the first half. None of them found bottom.

The second half, on the other hand, was a different story. Houstan, who missed all three of his attempts in the first half, canned three of his first four attempts in the second half en route to 13 points. As a team, the Wolverines went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc after coming out of the halftime locker room.

The improved shooting allowed Michigan to stretch out the Rams’ defense, opening driving lanes and low-post breathing room for Hunter Dickinson. As the Wolverines mounted a comeback, that improved offensive efficiency played a big part in turning a double-digit deficit into a double-digit winning margin.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!



