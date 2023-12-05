Despite strong performances from Olivier Nkamhoua, Terrance WIlliams II and Will Tschetter, Michigan came up short in yet another close game — something it struggled with ad nauseam last season. The Wolverines lost by three, and they drop to 0-1 in Big Ten play. Here are three takeaways from the tight loss.

What happened to Tarris Reed Jr.?

Last season, Tarris Reed Jr., along with Dug McDaniel, showed signs of extreme potential in what was the freshman season for both players. The duo combined for 12 points per game, and they both looked to be key contributors for the Michigan basketball program in the near future. McDaniel has certainly taken his game to the next level — he scores better than 20 points per game — but Reed has yet to show much, if any, improvement from last season. In fact, although Reed's scoring average has increased, his efficiency has gone down and he looks much less comfortable on the floor. Reed finished the game with just five points on 2-2 shooting, but he turned the ball over four times and looked sloppy on the offensive end of the floor. He played only 18 minutes, which was his second-lowest mark of the season. Reed was expected to be one of the team's biggest contributors in 2023-24, but it just hasn't worked out yet for the 6-foot-10 sophomore. If Reed can get going soon, Michigan's ceiling will be raised significantly. Luckily for the Wolverines, they've had help from an unlikely source early on this season.

Will Tschetter has arrived, and he is quickly developing

Redshirt sophomore Will Tschetter arrived in Ann Arbor as a project. He hailed from Stewartville, Minnesota, and he wasn't a highly rated recruit at all — just a three-star power forward. But Tschetter has quietly and steadily improved his game during his time at Michigan, and all the hard work was on full display Tuesday night. Tschetter scored seven points in the first half — a mark that was good for the second-most on the team. The Minnesota native was even more productive in the second half, though, as he scored 10 points on 5-8 shooting. Although he's not the team's best or most talented player, Tschetter sends a bolt of electricity through the crowd with every basket he makes. His energy is infectious, and he played a large role in Michigan keeping Tuesday night's contest close. As the sample size continues to grow, it might soon be time to wonder if Tschetter is worth inserting into the starting lineup in favor of the aforementioned Reed.

McDaniel's off night actually encouraging?