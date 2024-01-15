In a surprising turn of events, the Michigan men's basketball team stepped up late in its game against Ohio State to defeat the Buckeyes, 73-65 at Crisler Center on Monday afternoon. A win over the formerly 12-4 Buckeyes was one of the more encouraging moments of the Wolverines' season, and Juwan Howard's squad was finally able to hold off an opposing team's comeback bid. Here are three takeaways from the eight-point victory.

Dug McDaniel makes return

Advertisement

After missing his first game of a road game suspension on Thursday at Maryland, sophomore point guard Dug McDaniel made his return to the court on Monday afternoon against Ohio State. It wasn't a career day for McDaniel by any means, but the return of the starting point guard into the lineup helped Michigan come away with the victory. McDaniel finished the game with 15 points on 6-16 shooting and 3-6 from beyond the arc. He dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds in 39 minutes on the court. With McDaniel in the rotation, Michigan is obviously much deeper at guard position, and it helps avoid the Wolverines having to rely too heavily on Jaelin Llewellyn and George Washington III.

Terrance Williams II hot from beyond the arc

For as inconsistent a player as Terrance Williams II had been during his first three seasons in the maize and blue, the forward has really put together a solid senior campaign. He's a noticeably improved shooter and has been one of the team's most reliable players this season. On Monday afternoon, Williams, along with Olivier Nkamhoua, played a key role in helping the team to its second conference victory.Williams was a perfect 5/5 from distance in 35 minutes of game action. He also led the team in +/- with 19. If it wasn't for Williams' hot shooting down the stretch, Michigan may not have pulled off the victory.

Guard depth remains a huge concern