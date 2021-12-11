Three takeaways from Michigan's loss to Minnesota

Entering tonight’s game, KenPom predicted Minnesota had a 12% chance of winning this game, an in-conference road matchup against a team that had seemed to find its offensive groove over the past week. Predicted final score: 72-59, Michigan. Actual final score: 75-65, Minnesota. As they say, this is why you play the games. It worked well for the football team in November, but not for the men’s basketball team tonight on a quiet night in Crisler Arena.

Michigan put together one run late in the game that put them back in the game, outscoring Minnesota 12-2 over a five minute stretch starting with about six minutes left in the second half. Michigan’s offense then scored zero points from the 3:16 mark to a Frankie Collins free throw make with just under a minute to go. It was too little, too late for a Wolverines team that looked to reacquire some of the issues that plagued it through the season’s first three losses over seven games.

Michigan shot well on two-point field goals, but that isn’t enough to erase a lack of offensive balance

Entering tonight's game, Minnesota was allowing 47.7% on two-point field goal attempts. Michigan hit 62.6% of their twos this evening and yet that wasn't enough for them to hang with Minnesota. Michigan's two-point season average prior to tonight's game was 53.2%, so not only did Michigan's offense blow Minnesota's defensive averages out of the water, they outdid themselves by 8.8%.

By my count, Michigan was 13-of-19 on layups and dunks and 10-of-18 on all other twos. Michigan's guards were able to get to the basket with more frequency than usual tonight, particularly point guards DeVante' Jones and Frankie Collins in the first half. Play near the basket in the second half was primarily driven by Eli Brooks, Moussa Diabate, and Hunter Dickinson. Michigan shot like a quality Big Ten team from inside the arc, but problems abound in every other area of the offense.

Michigan buckled under the weight of 1) icy three-point shooting and poor free-throw shooting and…

On the "problems abound" note, Michigan made 16.7% of their 18 three-point attempts tonight. There's no primary culprit here, no proverbial smoking gun. Michigan as a whole was unable to make any type of three tonight, no matter the player and no matter the half. The Wolverines shot 1-8 in the first half and 2-10 in the second half, and Michigan's most frequent three-point shooters by volume--Eli Brooks and Caleb Houstan--shot 2-of-7 and 1-of-4, respectively.

If Michigan is going to have lengthy cold spells from long range, it is going to have to shoot similarly to tonight inside the arc and utilize the skill of the frontcourt to create free-throw opportunities...and then make them. Michigan shot 62.6% on 16 free-throw attempts tonight. Moussa Diabate was excellent in the first half, utilizing his footwork and athleticism to draw fouls. He then converted 50% of his six attempts. Michigan was 5-of-8 in each half, and this team isn't shooting the ball in a way that allows it to leave even six points on the floor.

2) second-half defensive struggles

At around the 6:55 mark in the second half Terrance Williams II, who was likely in the game for his defense, drew the assignment of Minnesota forward Jamison Battle. This was no easy task for Williams II, as Battle came into tonight averaging 17.8 points on 47.7% shooting. On this play, Battle took Williams II off the dribble baseline, got to the hoop, scored, and drew a foul. That’s not to throw Williams under the bus, but rather to illustrate just how difficult the Wolverines found guarding Battle (and, really, most of Minnesota's roster) in the second half. On the very next possession Battle pulled up on a long two over the outstretched arms of Moussa Diabate and drained it.

Whether the defense was porous or lockdown, Michigan didn't have answers tonight. Minnesota shot 50.9% on field goals for the game and 64.0% in the second half. Hunter Dickinson mentioned after the game that Michigan's players need to do a better job communicating with each other on the floor, and Juwan Howard also alluded to this issue in his press conference, noting that there needed to be better communication on ball screen defense.



