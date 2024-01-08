Michigan Run Game

Hello, Donovan Edwards. Last year's version of Edwards showed up early with two 40+ yard touchdown runs to give Michigan the early lead. Not to be outshined, Blake Corum added a 59-yard run of his own. Kalel Mullings and Alex Orji even got into the action in the first half. The Wolverines rushed for 209 yards in the first half, the most yards Washington had given up all year. Michigan went away from the run as the Huskies began to creep up in the second quarter. And despite the dominant start, they took only 7 point lead to halftime. Washington was able to slow the run game throughout the second half, but Blake Corum did Blake Corum things late. Two touchdowns in the 4th quarter, including the game clincher after an 81-yard Mike Sainristil interception return. Michigan ran for an unbelievable 303 yards. Michigan won a National Championship the way they got there. Running the damn ball.

Michigan's Defensive Line vs Washington's Joe Moore Award Offensive Line

Michael Penix was sacked only 11 times this season, but Michigan's defensive front spent the first half forcing pressure. Kenneth Grant dominated his assignment, getting a 12 yard sack in the first half, but Michigan was able to hold Penix to a 62% completion and only 128 yards in the first half. Pressure forced some bad throws from Penix, including missing a wide-open Rome Odunze on a 4th down play that looked like a touchdown. Penix wasn't as sharp early but did enough to keep Washington in the game at the half. Then, on the first play of the second half, Michigan forced an interception thanks to pressure from Mason Graham and an incredible play from Will Johnson. It was a defensive struggle in the second half, but one Michigan was willing to fight. Jesse Minter called another masterful game holding the Washinton offense to 301 yards with Michael Penix throwing for 255 yards 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.. Creating pressure against the Joe Moore Award offensive line, forcing an interception that essentially put it away. The star again, two sophomores, Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. To think, these guys will be back next year.

