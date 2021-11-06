Three takeaways from Michigan's victory over Indiana

The stands at Michigan Stadium are empty, the streets nearby are clear of traffic, and a calm belies the bright lights that still bear down on the stadium. Really, though, that calm never left a quiet Michigan Stadium Saturday night as Michigan did just enough of what they needed to on offense and just about what they always do on defense to secure a win and keep all of their goals in front of them.

Hassan Haskins is your offensive MVP, but Cade McNamara helped

There’s not much left to write about senior running back Hassan Haskins that hasn’t already been written, so for the sake of efficiency we’ll start with one word: whoa. Haskins found daylight on the left edge multiple times tonight on outside zone plays. He even added another of his now-signature hurdles on a 20-yard reception that set Michigan up at the four-yard line, a drive that was finished two plays later by--who else--Haskins. His final state line: 27 carries for 168 yards (6.2 YPC) and one touchdown, and one reception for 20 yards.

As for redshirt sophomore quarterback Cade McNamara, he showed his typical accuracy. Where he really stood out was in his ability to prevent disaster from striking. McNamara repeatedly slid away from pressure in the pocket while staying set, and though he did often have to throw the ball away, he specialized in allowing the offense to live to play another down. His pocket presence is like a guard rail for the offense; they may bump up against disaster, but he prevents things from falling off a cliff.

The offense took the tough path to success (for all but one drive).

Michigan had been averaging 239.5 rushing yards per game and tonight rushed for 213 sack-adjusted yards, while they had been averaging 216.6 passing yards per game and passed for 223 against the Hoosiers. Indiana’s secondary has been hobbled by injuries and, even when healthy, hasn’t graded out well according to Pro Football Focus. These yardage totals might seem to track with logic and how Michigan was predicted to attack Indiana’s defense, but the aerial attack posted more yards than the run game in large part due to three chunk plays: a 50-yard completion to junior Cornelius Johnson, a 23-yard completion to junior Mike Sainristil, and a 20-yard completion to senior Hassan Haskins. Exclude those three passes and Michigan averaged just 5.2 yards per pass attempt. That didn’t matter tonight, though, as the Wolverines’ coaching staff was content to keep the offense moving on the ground, feeding Hassan Haskins and eking out just enough production to win.

Michigan repeatedly tested the edge and found results there, and riding Haskins’ abilities to a win isn’t an awful gameplan. The issue here is that Michigan is suddenly thin at running back, with sophomore star Blake Corum leaving the game with an injury early in this contest and freshman Donovan Edwards missing his second consecutive game with a lower-body injury. Putting more of the burden (27 carries) on Haskins, however, was a risky move for a team that’s one injury away from having the position group that previously defined their season decimated.

At the start of the fourth quarter, that message seemed to be received by the offensive coaching staff. McNamara aired the ball out for Cornelius Johnson on first down, connecting for 50 yards to Indiana’s 10-yard line. A Haskins run was an interlude, then McNamara again threw on 2nd-and-8, hitting senior tight end Luke Schoonmaker as he came out of his break a few yards shy of the end zone and trusting the tight end to do the rest. From there the staff was content with their lead and thus happy to hand off to Haskins, though sometimes adding freshman JJ McCarthy to the mix to add a read-option pull threat.

The defense’s pressure submarined Indiana’s offense

Things didn’t stack up well for Indiana in their offense’s matchup with Michigan’s defense. Indiana was starting four linemen susceptible to giving up pressures against two of college football’s premier edge rushers, and it was only a matter of time before they were able to get inside or around Indiana’s tackles and crater the pocket, forcing true freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley to flee the pocket and improvise.

Senior edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was credited with four quarterback hurries, while redshirt sophomore edge rusher David Ojabo was credited with two hurries and one sack. Improvisation didn’t go well for McCulley, as he finished the night completing 10 of 24 passes for 88 yards while running 14 times for 37 yards (24 of which came on a single play). With the run game neutralized (35 carries for 107 yards) and pressure from Michigan’s defensive line being a game-long issue, Indiana’s offense often found itself behind the sticks, and McCulley was unable to do much more than try in vain to force something to happen. Another game, another excellent showing from Michigan’s edge rushers.



