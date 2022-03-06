Three takeaways from Michigan’s win at Ohio State

The Michigan men’s basketball team closed the regular season on a high note Sunday, securing a 75-69 win against No. 23 Ohio State.

The Wolverines took the floor without Hunter Dickinson, who was ruled out 11 minutes prior to tip off due to a stomach ailment. Brandon Johns Jr. started in his place, but Michigan was unable to replicate Dickinson’s All-American caliber production around the rim.

Still, a strong performance from DeVante’ Jones (21 points, 9 assists) lifted the Wolverines to a critical victory. He’s improved as much as any guard in the country over the course of this season, and he’s cemented himself as Michigan’s second-best player over the last few weeks.

The Maize and Blue Review breaks down three takeaways from the Wolverines’ win:

With its season hanging in the balance, shorthanded Michigan comes through

The pressure of being a bubble team is enough to rattle most postseason contenders, but the Wolverines left Columbus with a season-altering win on Sunday.

Despite trailing by seven at halftime on the road of a sold-out rivalry game, Michigan came out of the locker room with a purpose. The Wolverines began the second half on a 26-7 run, giving themselves a double-digit lead and permanently changing the trajectory of their season.

After failing to capture a win against Iowa on Thursday’s Senior Night, Sunday was as close to a must-win as possible for the Wolverines. Michigan got the job done, keeping itself on the right side of the bubble as Juwan Howard returns from suspension this week.

Sunday’s win showed the character and guts the Wolverines lacked throughout the first few months of the season. Michigan’s growth and maturation was on full display for the nation to see, and it served as a big step towards an NCAA Tournament bid.

Michigan’s frontcourt was a mixed bag while trying to fill Hunter Dickinson’s shoes

On Sunday, Dickinson’s absence left the Wolverines will large shoes to fill — both literally and figuratively. The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year averages 18.4 points on 56% shooting and 8.5 rebounds. At the defensive end, he contributes 1.5 blocks per contest.

Johns and Moussa Diabate held their own at times, but Ohio State overwhelmed the Dickinson-less Wolverines around the rim. The Buckeyes out-rebounded Michigan, 34-26, and scored 18 first-half points in the paint. Starting in Dickinson’s place, Johns continued to struggle, finishing with just two points on 0-of-5 shooting while committing three fouls.

Terrance Williams II delivered a spark off the bench with 11 first-half on 3-for-3 shooting from deep. He finished with 17 points. Diabate chipped in 14 points and came alive as a pick-and-roll player down the stretch. Outside of Diabate, though, the Wolverines didn’t get much production form the ‘5’ spot after losing Dickinson.

Caleb Houstan continues to shoot poorly away from Ann Arbor

During Michigan’s four-game homestand this past week, Caleb Houstan averaged 17.3 points on 51% shooting. He also canned 11 of his 20 3-point attempts.

His previous four road games, however, tell a very different story. He averaged 7.3 points on 26% shooting (23% 3PT).

Sunday was no exception. Houstan finished with a season-worst 0 points on 0-for-10 shooting. His shortcomings away from Crisler Center are alarming ahead of the Big Ten Tournament and potential NCAA Tournament — both of which are played on a neutral floor.

