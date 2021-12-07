Three takeaways from Michigan's win vs. Nebraska

On Saturday, Josh and I drove to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. Thanks to satellite radio we were able to listen to Michigan's game against SDSU and, somewhere in the infinite flatlands of northern Indiana, I mentioned to Josh that I thought one silver lining for this team was regression to the mean, that at some points some of the shots they were taking would start falling. I thought this was particularly true for Caleb Houstan, but the way they played in the second half Saturday made it appear the whole team might be due.

Based on Michigan's performance in tonight's Big Ten opener at Nebraska, it appears that the mean has not yet been reached. Michigan shot a sterling 51% from the floor, including 47% from deep (15-32). Nebraska's defense isn't stellar--per KenPom they are 82nd in defensive efficiency--but this was still a stepping-stone game for Michigan's offense.

Brandon Johns Jr. didn't flinch

I'll be the first to admit that I thought Moussa Diabate had permanently taken over a starting spot from Brandon Johns Jr., but a non-COVID illness has sent Diabate out of the lineup and Johns Jr. has stepped in a transformed player.

Johns Jr. looked like he was struggling with his confidence early in the season, deferring and looking for the pass even on open looks. Not so tonight. Johns Jr. played with aggression and was rewarded with seven free-throw attempts, of which he made six. He also converted two of his three attempts from behind the arc and finished with 20 points and five rebounds in 21 minutes.

Hunter Dickinson wasn't impacted by Nebraska's passive traps, and that gave Michigan's three-point shooters plenty of space

Michigan didn't have trouble passing the ball tonight because Nebraska didn't get hands into passing lanes like other teams in recent memory, and that allowed them to get the ball to Hunter Dickinson and allow him to dictate the offense. Dickinson was able to back down Nebraska's bigs and get his hook shot with whichever hand when he wanted to, but he was also able to pass out of (frequently late) double teams with relative ease.

Nebraska's three-point defense was ranked 150th nationally entering the game (32.8%) and Michigan's blew past that, finishing with 47% shooting from deep. Ball movement out of the post looked excellent, and Caleb Houstan and Terrance Williams benefited from open looks as Nebraska's forwards doubled. Houstan shot 4-of-7 and Williams 3-of-3, well above their 38.3% and 40% season averages, respectively.

Defensive rotations improving?

I'll certainly defer to C.J. Baird and Stephen Osentoski on this one, but at first blush it appeared that Michigan's defensive rotations were better this evening than they were against Arizona, UNC, and even Tarleton State.

Michigan was 31st in the country in 3P% allowed (27.2) and tonight Nebraska shot 14% on 5-of-35 shooting from behind the arc. Nebraska isn't a proficient three-point shooting team--per KenPom they're 329th nationally at 27.1%--but even their two most frequent three-point shooters had bad nights. Guard Keisei Tominaga jacked up 11 threes and made just three (27.2%; season average 36.6%) and guard Bryce McGowens was 0-4 (0%; season average 24.4%).